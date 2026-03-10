Video: Inside Rehearsal For THE WILD PARTY at New York City Center

Go inside rehearsal for The Wild Party at New York City Center Encores! The videos feature Jasmine Amy Rogers and Adrienne Warren as Queenie and Kate, alongside original Broadway cast member Tonya Pinkins returning to the show, this time as Dolores Montoya.

The musical will be presented at New York City Center Encores! from March 18 through 29.

Also featured are Jelani Alladin (Black), Wesley J. Barnes (Oscar D’Armano), Jordan Donica (Burrs), KJ Hippensteel (Gold), Andrew Kober (Goldberg), Lesli Margherita (Mae), Betsy Morgan (Sally), Meghan Murphy (Miss Madelaine True), Maya Rowe (Nadine), Joseph A. Byrd (Phil D’Armano), Claybourne Elder (Jackie), and Evan Tyrone Martin (Eddie Mackrel). The cast also includes Curtis Bannister (Standby for Burrs and Black) and Kyrie Courter (Standby for Queenie and Kate).

Directed by Lili-Anne Brown and Guest Music Director Daryl Waters with choreography by Katie Spelman, The Wild Party brings Joseph Moncure March’s notorious poem to life in this Tony-nominated musical with music and lyrics by Michael John LaChiusa and book by LaChiusa and George C. Wolfe. This dark, sensual, glittering tale explores a world dancing on the edge and the joyful defiance of the characters who inhabit it for a gin-soaked party full of jazz-age indulgence and Vaudeville stars letting loose off-the-clock.

"Dry" – The Cast of The Wild Party