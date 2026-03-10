My Shows
Photos: Adrien Brody and Tessa Thompson in Rehearsal for THE FEAR OF 13

Performances will begin on Thursday, March 19 at the James Earl Jones Theatre- most recently home to Liberation, which closed on February 1. 

You can now get a first look inside rehearsal for Lindsey Ferrentino’s new play, The Fear of 13, starring  two-time Academy Award winner Adrien Brody and Golden Globe Award nominee Tessa Thompson. The play will be directed by Tony Award winner David Cromer

Brody and Thompson will be joined by Tony Award nominee Ephraim SykesMichael CavinderEddie CooperVictor CruzEboni FlowersJoel Marsh GarlandJared Wayne GladlyJoe JosephJeb Kreager, and Ben Thompson

The Fear of 13 tells the true story of Nick Yarris, who spends more than two decades on death row for a murder he insists he did not commit. Through a series of prison visits with a volunteer named Jacki, Nick traces a life shaped by impulse and consequence. As Nick and Jacki’s conversations deepen, the line between witness and participant blurs, forcing both to confront what justice demands, what belief requires, and the perilous distance between true freedom and the illusion of self determination. By turns devastating, darkly funny, and life-affirming, The Fear of 13 is a powerful exploration of truth and trust, conscience and connection. 

Photo credit: Emilio Madrid 

