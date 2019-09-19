​​​​​​​The Financial Times, The Royal Court Theatre Announce New Short Film About The Climate Crisis

The Financial Times and The Royal Court Theatre have collaborated to produce Climate Change: what do you want me to say? - a filmed monologue about the climate crisis. The nine minute film, written by Chris Thorpe and directed by Juliet Riddell from the FT, takes the form of a newscast from 2050. Featuring Nicola Walker, as newsreader, Climate Change: what do you want me to say? dramatically explores visions of both a dystopian and utopian future and raises questions about our planet's climate emergency. It asks why it is taking us so long to deal with it in the serious and urgent manner that is needed.

If we could have sung scientific facts like Pop songs we would have got to the chorus sooner, but we didn't.

Prior to writing Climate Change: what do you want me to say? Chris Thorpe and The Royal Court Theatre's Vicky Featherstone (Artistic Director) and Lucy Davies (Executive Producer) met with Financial Times journalists Pilita Clarke and Leslie Hook to discuss the climate crisis. Areas covered included looking at the role of news and how communications around global heating may not be helping actions needed now.

Climate Change: what do you want me to say? is what came out of that conversation and is available to watch now on FT.com

Juliet Riddell, producer and director of Climate Change: what do you want me to say? comments;

"After the success of 'Brexit: a cry from the Irish border', where the character played by Stephen Rea makes a plea to Westminster, we wanted to continue exploring the most pressing current issues of today. Connecting FT journalists with theatre professionals is a powerful way to write a sharp story and tell it in an engaging and powerful way, and Chris Thorpe has done just that."





