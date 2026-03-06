Photos: THE MALTESE FALCON at North Coast Repertory Theatre

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

New photos have been released from The Maltese Falcon at North Coast Repertory Theatre. Performances run through April 5. Check out the photos below!

Matthew Salazar-Thompson's new version of Dashiell Hammett's noir masterpiece features five performers transforming between roles to bring 1920s San Francisco's underbelly to hilarious life.

With quick-change artistry and acute timing, the ensemble navigates through a labyrinth of deception and desire alongside the infamous Sam Spade, the definitive hard-boiled detective. Delivering taut, unsparing prose that crackles with tension and mirth, this thrilling, comical theatrical high-wire act proves that deadly intrigue has never been so funny. Don't miss this electrifying production—reserve your seats now before they vanish like the falcon itself.

Todd Nielsen directs Richard Baird,* Regina Fernandez,* Louis Lotorto,* Scott Paulson, Shelley Regner*, Daniel A. Stevens.* and Liam Sullivan (Foley) Evelyn G. Myers* is the Production Stage Manager. Jeruel Canda is the Production Assistant. The Design Team includes Marty Burnett (Set Design), Matthew Novotny (Light Design), Elisa Benzoni+ (Costumes), Grace Wong (Associate Costume Design), Rai Feltmann (Props), Scott Paulson (Foley Design), Ian Scott (Sound Design/Music Composer), Matt FitzGerald (Projection Design) and Peter Herman (Hair & Wigs Design).

*The actor or stage manager appears through the courtesy of Actors' Equity Association.