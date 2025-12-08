Latest Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

The Latest standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2025 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Standings

Best Costume Design (Off-Broadway)

Euroco Costumes - HOUSE OF MCQUEEN - The Mansion @ Hudson Yards 20%



Sarah Thea - HOUSE OF MCQUEEN - The Mansion @ Hudson Yards 8%



Gemma Dean - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Cullum Theatre 5%



Catherine Zuber & AC Gottlieb - HENRY IV - Theatre for a New Audience 5%



Chris Godshall - ALEXANDRIA - Pop Up! Productions/Dixon Place 4%



Christopher Vergara - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Public Theater 4%



Avery Reed - BUSINESS IDEAS - Clubbed Thumb 4%



Zoë Allen & Garvin Hastings - HUNGRY WOMEN - SoHo Playhouse 4%



Alex Rockey - LADY PATRIOT - Theatre Row 4%



Hahnji Jang - MACHINAL - New York City Center Stage II 3%



Christian Fleming - KEN LUDWIG'S DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE - 59E59 Theaters 3%



Montana Levi Blanco - PRINCE FAGGOT - Studio Seaview 3%



Qween Jean - SATURDAY CHURCH - NYTW 3%



Azalea Fairley - CHIAROSCURO: A LIGHT AND DARK SKIN COMEDY - National Black Theatre 2%



Grace Jeon - FACINGS - Urban Stages 2%



Tere Duncan - ANDRÉ DE SHIELDS IS TARTUFFE - House of the Redeemer 2%



Siena Zoë Allen - MAYBE TOMORROW - Abingdon Theatre Company 2%



Whitney Fabre - BLOOD ORANGE - Et Alia Theater 2%



DeShon Elem - BOWL EP - National Black Theatre 2%



Michael O'Herron - SKYSCRAPER - Urban Stages 2%



Esmeralda Tan - KINGS…COME HOME - National Black Theatre 2%



E.B. McKinney - LOST AND FOUND - AMT Theater 2%



Mackenzie Jaquish - THE SLEEPOVER SHOW - AMT Theater 2%



Lisa Monde - L.O.V.E EXTRATERRESTRIAL EXTRAVAGANZA - The Crown Theatre 1%



Leon Dobkowski - THE WEIR - Irish Repertory Theatre 1%



Best Costume Design (Off-Off Broadway)

Zen Tunsaringkran - VELVET RAGE: A QUEER-ASS PLAY - HB Playwrights Theater 12%



Adanne Spencer-Johnson - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Tier5 Theatre Company 8%



Alex Church Gonzalez - DON'T TURN AROUND NOW - Under St. Mark's Theatre 8%



Bridget McJohn - HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING - The Heights Players 7%



Brandon Zelman - BALLS: THE MONSTER-CATCHIN' MUSICAL COMÉDY - CAVEAT NYC 6%



Billy Little - THE POPES OF FARRAGUT STREET - Theater For The New City 6%



Andrew Barrett Cox - GOLEM OWNED A TROPICAL SMOOTHIE - The Tank NYC 5%



Chris Godshall - THREE CISTERS - The Tank NYC 5%



Gaea Lawton - THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW - Kitchen Sink Theatre Company 4%



Dianela Gil - PROTECT THE PROTECTORS - Kitchen Sink Theatre Company 2%



Kate Hartigan - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - 2025 2%



Robert Pugh - THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW - Kitchen Sink Theatre Company 2%



Stef Genda - RICHARD II - Boomerang Theatre Co 2%



Samantha Mileski - HAMLET: THE CLOWN PRINCE - Epiphany Shakespeare Co/American Theater of Actors 2%



Shelby Green - COMEDY OF ERRORS - Staten Island Shakespeare Company 2%



Christopher Vergara - DOMINO EFFECT - The People's Theatre 2%



Lucy Walaszek - NERO - Hudson Guild 2%



Michael Gutierrez - L.O.V.E EXTRATERRESTRIAL EXTRAVAGANZA - Producers Club/ The Crown Theatre 2%



Grace Wylie - FRANKENSTEIN - City Gate Productions 2%



Calypso Michelet - AXES, HERBS AND SATCHELS - The Anthropologists 1%



Tina Mistric - BLANCHARD'S TURN: A KILLER GYPSY MUSICAL - The Green Room 42 1%



Johanna Pan - AT THE BARRICADES - What Will the Neighbors Say? 1%



Jose Ignacio Vivero - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Under St. Mark's Theatre 1%



Grace Wylie - POTUS - City Gate Productions 1%



Marianne Needell - KIN - Making Our Space Theatre Co. 1%



Best Direction Of A Musical (Off-Broadway)

Andy Fickman - HEATHERS - New World Stages 15%



Whitney White - SATURDAY CHURCH - NYTW 9%



Lana Schwartz - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - John Cullum Theatre 8%



Alex Sanchez - FACINGS - Urban Stages 8%



Avital Asuleen - SKYSCRAPER - Urban Stages 7%



David Mendizabal - MEXODUS - Minetta Lane Theatre 7%



Peggy Lee Brennan - MIKE & MINDYS WILD WEEKEND JAM - The Players Theater 6%



Matt DiCarlo - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - New World Stages 5%



Lisa Monde - L.O.V.E EXTRATERRESTRIAL EXTRAVAGANZA - Producers Club/The Crown Theatre 5%



Josh Rhodes - BEAU - St. Luke's Theatre 5%



Callie and Brian Johnson - IN THE HEIGHTS - 2025 5%



Stephen Nachamie - WHO IS JIMMY PANTS? - The York Theatre 4%



Kenneth Ferrone - ROLLING THUNDER - New World Stages 4%



Clint Hromsco - LOCAL SINGLES - The Players Theater 3%



Kristin Hanggi - ROMY & MICHELE - Stage 42 3%



Marco Antonio Rodriguez - DOMINO EFFECT! - Domino Effect! 2%



Jackie Jorgensen - GOLDILOCKS - Reverie Room 2%



ELIZABETH R PICOLLI - R.U.R A NEW MUSICAL - Chain Theatre 2%



Best Direction Of A Musical (Off-Off Broadway)

Avital Asuleen - SKYSCRAPER - Urban Stages 13%



Finnigan (Flynn) Faye & Gabbi McCarren - CATCHING FIREFLIES: A NEW QUEER MUSICAL - The Players Theater 9%



Briana Bartenieff - SCAMMED INTO LOVE - Theater For The New City 8%



Brandon Zelman - BALLS: THE MONSTER-CATCHIN' MUSICAL COMÉDY - CAVEAT NYC 8%



Patrick Swailes Caldwell - GOLEM OWNED A TROPICAL SMOOTHIE - The Tank NYC 6%



Katie Royse Ginther - ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW - Kitchen Sink Theatre Company 6%



Arden T Lewis / David P Johnson - SALLY SPECTRE - 30th Street Theatre 6%



David Fuller - COMPANY - Theater 2020 6%



Tina Barone - GODSPELL - The Little Victory Theater 5%



Susan Sweeney - SECRET GARDEN SPRING EDITION - Main Street Theatre Company 4%



Jarrett Winters Morley - CAROUSEL IN CONCERT - Sutton Place Park & The Naumburg Bandshell in Central Park 4%



Marie Ingrisano Isner - HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING - The Heights Players 4%



Gary Bradley - BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Ghostlight Players, Staten Island 4%



Leah Beth Etheredge - CAROUSEL IN CONCERT - Sutton Place Park & The Naumburg Bandshell in Central Park 3%



Lucy Harrington - LAST SONG ON EARTH - The Tank NYC 3%



Dev Bondarin - THE GARDEN BRIDGE - SheNYC Festival 2%



Cerulean Long - FISH IN THE TANK - Thymele Arts 2%



Kevin Davis - A HOT NIGHT OF COOL JAZZ - El Barrio ArtSpace 2%



SHELLEN LUBIN - CHICKS IN HEAVAN - Open Jar 2%



Rula Munoz - FRIKI NATION - National Queer Theater 2%



P. William Pinto - CAROL OF THE BALLS - The Stonewall Inn 2%



Krystian Masiewicz - BLANCHARD'S TURN: A KILLER GYPSY MUSICAL - The Green Room 42 1%



Best Direction Of A Play (Off-Broadway)

Sam Helfrich - HOUSE OF MCQUEEN - The Mansion @ Hudson Yards 20%



Amy Marie Seidel - MACHINAL - New York City Center Stage II 8%



Whitney White - LIBERATION - Laura Pels (Roundabout) 5%



Abigail Jean-Baptiste - CHIAROSCURO: A LIGHT AND DARK SKIN COMEDY - National Black Theatre 5%



Nazareth Hassan - BOWL EP - National Black Theatre 4%



Carolyn Dellinger - TENNESSEE WILLIAMS: PORTRAIT OF A GAY ICON - American Theater of Actors 3%



Chad Austin - MAYBE TOMORROW - Abingdon Theatre Company 3%



Shayok Misha Chowdhury - PRINCE FAGGOT - Studio Seaview 3%



Jack Morrill - ALEXANDRIA - Dixon Place 3%



Vernice Miller - BLOOD ORANGE - Et Alia Theater 2%



Christine Cirker - LOST AND FOUND - AMT Theater 2%



LaChanze - WINE IN THE WILDERNESS - Classic Stage Company 2%



Kayla Walker - DRUNK DRACULA - The Ruby Theatre 2%



Eric Tucker - HENRY IV - Theatre for a New Audience 2%



Anthony M. Laura - DUALITY - A.R.T. Theatres / Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre 2%



Iris Dukatt - HUNGRY WOMEN - SoHo Playhouse 2%



Gerald vanHeerden - BREAKING THE TRUST - Theater For The New City 2%



Mark Koenig - THE GLITCH - Jerry Orbach Theater 2%



Stephen Nachamie - KEN LUDWIG'S DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE - 59E59 Theaters 2%



Keaton Wooden - ANDRÉ DE SHIELDS IS TARTUFFE - House of the Redeemer 2%



Awoye Timpo - THE SWAMP DWELLERS - Polonsky Shakespeare Center, Theatre for a New Audience 2%



Tim Jackson - THE LEAST PROBLEMATIC WOMAN IN THE WORLD - Lucille Lortel Theatre 2%



Tom Ferriter - GIRL IN A GREEN DRESS - Stageplays Theatre Company 2%



Ciaran O'Reilly - BECKETT BRIEFS - Irish Repertory Theatre 2%



Patricia McGregor - LIGHTS OUT: NAT KING COLE - New York Theatre Workshop 1%



Best Direction Of A Play (Off-Off Broadway)

Bradly Valenzuela - RIP JABARI, YOU WOULD'VE LOVED THE APPLE DANCE - Factory Series at the Chain Theatre 12%



Alex Kopnick - LONELINESS WAS A PANDEMIC - Theater 86 10%



Emily Ann Banks - THREE CIS-TERS - The Tank NYC 5%



Aimee Todoroff - RICHARD II - Boomerang Theatre Company 4%



Gia Forakis - AFTER OTHELLO - New Stage Performance Space | GF & CO 3%



Amber Weissert - ECHO - New York Theatre Festival 3%



Chris Browne Valenzuela, Brian Soliwoda & Jenny Hanrahan - #DADDY - A.R.T./New York Theatres 3%



Amber Brookes - BLACK & WHITE CITY BLUES - American Theater of Actors 3%



Chris Godshall - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Arachne Theater 2%



Bannon Brody - LIKEWISE - Hudson Guild Theater 2%



Bryan Songy - CHLOE SAVES CHRISTMAS - The Tank NYC 2%



Cerulean Long - FISH IN THE TANK - The Tank NYC 2%



Melanie Maria Goodreaux - THE POPES OF FARRUGUT STREET - Theater For The New City 2%



Dorea Slagle - MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - The Heights Players 2%



Anthony Logan Cole - INTESTINAL PULCHRITUDE - The Chain Theatre 2%



William Doll - UNDESIRABLE SECRETS - Theater For The New City 2%



Dylan Diehl - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - 2025 2%



Chris Carver - THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER - NCT 2%



Vernice Miller - BLOOD ORANGE - The Jeffrey & Paula Gural Theatre of A.R.T./New York 1%



Michael Hagins - COMEDY OF ERRORS - Summit Rock, Central Park 1%



Christina Shea-Wright - POTUS - City Gate Productions 1%



Janani Sreenivasan - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Under St. Mark's Theatre 1%



Marc D. Lyons - COUNTERBALANCE - The Tank NYC 1%



Clara Livingston - PROTECT THE PROTECTORS - Kitchen Sink Theatre Company 1%



Moshe Henderson - VELVET RAGE: A QUEER-ASS PLAY - HB Playwrights Theatre 1%



Best Lighting Design (Off-Broadway)

Robert Wierzel - HOUSE OF MCQUEEN - The Mansion @ Hudson Yards 24%



Colleen Doherty - MACHINAL - New York City Center Stage II 10%



Ziggy Bornas - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - John Cullum Theater 8%



Isabella Byrd - PRINCE FAGGOT - Studio Seaview 6%



Hunter Lustberg - ALEXANDRIA - Dixon Place 5%



Dawn Chiang - MAYBE TOMORROW - Abingdon Theatre Company 5%



Adrian Yuen - AT THE BARRICADES - What Will the Neighbors Say? 4%



Yang Yu - ANDRÉ DE SHIELDS IS TARTUFFE - House of the Redeemer 4%



Jake DeGroot - ROLLING THUNDER - New World Stages 3%



Hayley Garcia Parnell - BLOOD ORANGE - Et Alia Theater 3%



David Castaneda - LOCAL SINGLES - The Players Theater 3%



Jest Spickler - L.O.V.E EXTRATERRESTRIAL EXTRAVAGANZA - Producers Club/ The Crown Theatre 3%



John Salutz - FACINGS - Urban Stages 2%



Kate McGee - BOWL EP - National Black Theatre 2%



Ryan Randazzo - LOST AND FOUND - AMT Theater 2%



Mackenzie Jaquish - THE SLEEPOVER SHOW - AMT Theater 2%



Sarah Woods - DUALITY - A.R.T. Theatres / Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre 2%



Keith A. Truax - KEN LUDWIG'S DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE - 59E59 Theaters 2%



Hayley Garcia Parnell - THIS IS GOVERNMENT - NLTP + Pendragon Theatre @ 59E59 2%



Maruti Evans - CHIAROSCURO: A LIGHT AND DARK SKIN COMEDY - National Black Theatre 2%



Earlnaël Bitoria - KINGS…COME HOME - National Black Theatre 2%



Lisa Monde - L.O.V.E EXTRATERRESTRIAL EXTRAVAGANZA - The Crown Theatre 1%



Nicole E. Lang - HENRY IV - Theatre for a New Audience 1%



Paul Whitaker - SUMO - The Public Theater 1%



Michael Gottlieb - BECKETT BRIEFS - Irish Repertory Theatre 1%



Best Lighting Design (Off-Off Broadway)

Addy Jenkins - THREE CIS-TERS - The Tank NYC 10%



Adrian Yuen - AT THE BARRICADES - What Will the Neighbors Say? 8%



Alexander Bartenieff - SCAMMED INTO LOVE - Theater For The New City 5%



Annie Garrett-Larsen - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - 2025 5%



Alex Nemfakos - FRANKENSTEIN - The Firebird Project 4%



Lee Lillis - GOLEM OWNED A TROPICAL SMOOTHIE - The Tank NYC 4%



Alexander Bartenieff - THE POPES OF FARRAGUT STREET - Theater For The New City 4%



Annabelle Mei - VANISHING 2.0 - The Tank NYC 4%



Emma Ruopp & Finnigan (Flynn) Faye - CATCHING FIREFLIES: A NEW QUEER MUSICAL - The Players Theater 3%



Sasha Lysenko - BALLS: THE MONSTER-CATCHIN' MUSICAL COMÉDY - CAVEAT NYC 3%



Brian McManimon - TENNESSEE WILLIAMS: AUTO DA FE & TALK TO ME LIKE THE RAIN - Nuance Theatre 3%



Noel MacDuffie - HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING - The Heights Players 2%



Ziggy Bornas - AGENCY FOR THE LOST - The Tank NYC 2%



Ben Hartzell - GUILT - City Gate Productions 2%



Kim Sanchez - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Tier5 Theatre Company 2%



Ziggy Bornas - ALONE - The Hudson Guild Theater 2%



Cassie Artesky - TWO FOR ONE - The Tank NYC 2%



Chauncey Dandridge - CAROL OF THE BALLS - The Stonewall Inn 2%



Yichen Zhou - KIN - Making Our Space Theatre Co. 1%



Em Stripling - FRANKENSTEIN - City Gate Productions 1%



Elizabeth Redding - PROTECT THE PROTECTORS - Kitchen Sink Theatre Company 1%



Giles Hogya - COMPANY - Theater 2020 1%



Jest Spickler - L.O.V.E EXTRATERRESTRIAL EXTRAVAGANZA - Producers Club/ The Crown Theatre 1%



Felix Brandywine - SALLY SPECTRE - 30th Street Theatre 1%



Lizi Zhang - THE MOORS - Uptown 1 Train Theatre Co., at ATA’s Sargent Theatre 1%



Best New Book Of A Musical (Off-Broadway)

Lisa Monde - L.O.V.E EXTRATERRESTRIAL EXTRAVAGANZA - Producers Club/The Crown Theat 18%



Eileen Nelson & Mark Corallo - MIKE & MINDYS WILD WEEKEND JAM - The Players Theater 17%



Bryce Hallett - ROLLING THUNDER - New World Stages 15%



Damon Cardasis/James I James - SATURDAY CHURCH - NYTW 15%



Nick Navari - LOCAL SINGLES - The Players Theater 13%



Aaron Morrill - FACINGS - Urban Stages 11%



Jeff Bienstock - WHO IS JIMMY PANTS? - The York Theatre 11%



Best New Book Of A Musical (Off-Off Broadway)

Finnigan (Flynn) Faye - CATCHING FIREFLIES: A NEW QUEER MUSICAL - The Players Theater 15%



Briana Bartenieff - SCAMMED INTO LOVE - Theater For The New City 14%



Brandon Zelman & Harrison Bryan - BALLS: THE MONSTER-CATCHIN' MUSICAL COMÉDY - CAVEAT NYC 13%



Ethan Crystal and Garrett Poladian - GOLEM OWNED A TROPICAL SMOOTHIE - The Tank NYC 11%



Zach Alfred-Levow - THE CANDLE - Ripley Grier Studios 8%



Jason B Schmidt - BRAT SUMMER - The Stonewall Inn 8%



Erica Molfetto & Kevin Ganzekaufer - BLANCHARD'S TURN: A KILLER GYPSY MUSICAL - The Green Room 42 7%



Joel Krantz - OCEAN IN A TEACUP - Gural Theater 6%



Deborah Berenson - T WITH G - A.R.T 6%



Jovier Q. Sanchez and P. William Pinto - CAROL OF THE BALLS - The Stonewall Inn 5%



Garrett Poladian - GOLEM OWNED A TROPICAL SMOOTHIE - The Tank NYC 4%



P.William Pinto and Jovier Q. Sanchez - CAROL OF THE BALLS - Stonewall Upstairs 3%



Best New Musical (Off-Broadway)

BEAU - St. Luke's theatre 14%



CATCHING FIREFLIES - The Players Theater 14%



MEXODUS - Audible Theatre at Minetta Lane 9%



SCAMMED INTO LOVE - Theater For The New City 8%



SATURDAY CHURCH - NYTW 8%



EXORCISTIC THE ROCK MUSICAL - The Asylum NYC 7%



WHO IS JIMMY PANTS? - The York Theatre 7%



L.O.V.E EXTRATERRESTRIAL EXTRAVAGANZA - Producers Club/ The Crown Theatre 6%



MIKE & MINDY’S WILD WEEKEND JAM - The Players Theater 5%



ROLLING THUNDER - New World Stages 5%



MIKE & MINDYS WILD WEEKEND JAM - Players Theatre 4%



LOCAL SINGLES - Players Theatre 4%



FACINGS - Urban Stages 4%



DOMINO EFFECT! - People's Theater 3%



LABEL•LESS - Theatre Row 2%



R.U.R A NEW MUSICAL - Chain Theatre 1%



Best New Musical (Off-Off Broadway)

CATCHING FIREFLIES: A NEW QUEER MUSICAL - The Players Theater 11%



BALLS: THE MONSTER-CATCHIN' MUSICAL COMÉDY - CAVEAT NYC 11%



BEAUTIFUL - Cultural Arts Playhouse 10%



GOLEM OWNED A TROPICAL SMOOTHIE - The Tank NYC 9%



BIG FEELINGS - Culture Lab 7%



LOVE IS BLIND THE IMPROVISED MUSICAL - The Players Theater 7%



SCAMMED INTO LOVE - Theater For The New City 6%



THE GARDEN BRIDGE - SheNYC Festival 4%



CAROL OF THE BALLS - The Stonewall Inn 4%



BRAT SUMMER - The Stonewall Inn 4%



LAST SONG ON EARTH - The Tank NYC 4%



JACOB'S ROOM - Pulse Ensemble Theatre 4%



OCEAN IN A TEACUP - Gural Theater 4%



THE CANDLE - Ripley Grier Studios 4%



BLANCHARD'S TURN: A KILLER GYPSY MUSICAL - The Green Room 42 3%



CHICKS IN HEAVAN - Open Jar 3%



FRIKI NATION - National Queer Theater 2%



MONARCH - OPEN JAR 2%



LABEL•LESS - Theatre Row 1%



Best New Play (Off-Broadway)

HOUSE OF MCQUEEN - 2025 19%



ALEXANDRIA - Dixon Place 8%



PRINCE FAGGOT - Studio Seaview 6%



THREE CISTERS - The Tank NYC 6%



A HOARDER’S GUIDE TO RESURRECTING THE DEAD - The Tank NYC 5%



LIBERATION - Laura Pels (Roundabout) 5%



BLACK AND WHITE CITY BLUES - The American Theatre of Actors 3%



DRUNK DRACULA - The Ruby Theatre 3%



HUNGRY WOMEN - SoHo Playhouse 3%



TENNESSEE WILLIAMS: PORTRAIT OF A GAY ICON - American Theater of Actors 2%



THE GLITCH - Jerry Orbach Theatre 2%



BOWL EP - National Black Theatre 2%



THE SLEEPOVER SHOW - AMT Theater 2%



THE LEAST PROBLEMATIC WOMAN IN THE WORLD - Lucille Lortel Theatre 2%



KEN LUDWIG'S DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE - 59E59 Theaters 2%



BLOOD ORANGE - Et Alia Theater 2%



MAYBE TOMORROW - Abingdon Theatre Company 2%



CRACKED OPEN - Theatre Row 2%



DUALITY - A.R.T. Theatres / Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre 2%



LIGHTS OUT: NAT KING COLE - New York Theatre Workshop 2%



CHIAROSCURO: A LIGHT AND DARK SKIN COMEDY - National Black Theatre 2%



BEYOND PERFECTION - AMT Theater 1%



SUMO - The Public Theater 1%



THE ONE (ABOUT MUHAMMAD ALI) - AMT Theater 1%



I MADE IT TO THE MOON - AMT Theater 1%



Best New Play (Off-Off Broadway)

RIP JABARI, YOU WOULD'VE LOVED THE APPLE DANCE - Factory Series at the Chain Theatre 10%



VELVET RAGE: A QUEER-ASS PLAY - HB Playwrights Theatre 8%



500 RATS: A LOVE STORY - HERE Arts Center/Moxie Arts NY 5%



#DADDY - A.R.T./New York Theatres 4%



LONELINESS WAS A PANDEMIC - Theater 86 4%



HAMLET: THE CLOWN PRINCE - Epiphany Shakespeare Co/American Theater of Actors 3%



BIG FEELINGS - Culture Lab 3%



YELLOW ROSES - Equity Library Theater 3%



ANNE OF A THOUSAND FACES - Gene Frankel Theatre 3%



ANTI-GONE - Needs More Work Productions at Under St. Marks 3%



ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE: THE 17TH ANNUAL MEGANNE GEORGE WOMEN’S WORK SHORT PLAY FESTIVAL - New Perspectives Theatre Company 2%



FRANKENSTEIN - The Firebird Project 2%



THE POPES OF FARRAGUT STREET - Theater For The New City 2%



YOU ARE SEEN - Makers' Space 2%



ANGEL IN THE HEAT - American Theatre of Actors 2%



ACROSS THE LAKE - The Chain Theater/Equity Library Theater 2%



BOY MEETS GIRL - Under St. Mark's Theatre 2%



A HOARDER’S GUIDE TO RESURRECTING THE DEAD - The Tank NYC 2%



BLACK AND WHITE CITY BLUES - Sargent Theatre 2%



THE THINGS I DID WHILE WAITING FOR YOU TO FALL BACK IN LOVE WITH ME - The Wild Project 2%



BERLINDIA! - The Tank NYC 2%



LIKEWISE - Hudson Guild Theater 2%



ECHO - New York Theatre Festival 1%



L.O.V.E EXTRATERRESTRIAL EXTRAVAGANZA - The Crown Theatre 1%



THE GOO - The Chain 1%



Best New Score Of A Musical (Off-Broadway)

Exorcistic Asylum NYC 19%



Brian Quijada & Nygel D. Robinson - MEXODUS - Audible Theatre at Minetta Lane 19%



Sonny Paladino - ROLLING THUNDER - New World Stages 15%



Bucky Heard & Timothy D Lee - MIKE & MINDYS WILD WEEKEND JAM - The Players Theater 13%



Aaron Morrill - FACINGS - Urban Stages 11%



Nick Navari - LOCAL SINGLES - The Players Theater 9%



Drew Lachey and Paul Duncan - LABEL•LESS - Theater 86 7%



DENNIS HANRAHAN - R.U.R A NEW MUSICAL - Chain Theatre 6%



Best New Score Of A Musical (Off-Off Broadway)

Finnigan (Flynn) Faye, Adam Gloc, & Jenavive Banes - CATCHING FIREFLIES: A NEW QUEER MUSICAL - The Players Theater 18%



Ethan Crystal and Garrett Poladian - GOLEM OWNED A TROPICAL SMOOTHIE - The Tank NYC 16%



Lena Gabrielle, Pippa Cleary, Joriah Kwamé, Aaron Kenny, Grace Yurchuk, and Brandon Zelman & Harrison Bryan - BALLS: THE MONSTER-CATCHIN' MUSICAL COMÉDY - CAVEAT NYC 16%



Alfonso Molina - MONARCH - OPEN JAR 12%



Mateo Chavez Lewis - BLANCHARD'S TURN: A KILLER GYPSY MUSICAL - The Green Room 42 11%



Zach Alfred-Levow - THE CANDLE - Ripley Grier Studios 11%



Garrett Poladian - GOLEM OWNED A TROPICAL SMOOTHIE - The Tank NYC 10%



Sivan Raz & Belle Rue - BACK-EYE - Needs More Work Productions 5%



Best Original Choreography (Off-Broadway)

Ashlyn DeGeorge - HOUSE OF MCQUEEN - The Mansion @ Hudson Yards 37%



Lana Schwartz - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Nxt Generation Theatrics / Cullum Theatre 10%



Madison Hilligoss - MACHINAL - New York City Center Stage II 9%



AJ Heard - MIKE & MINDYS WILD WEEKEND JAM - Players Theatre 9%



Dyllan Vallier - L.O.V.E EXTRATERRESTRIAL EXTRAVAGANZA - Producers Club/ The Crown Theatre 7%



Sydney Heard - MIKE AND MINDY’S WILD WEEKEND JAM - The Players Theater 7%



Penelope Rose Deen - PANTHE-ON - Needs More Work Productions at The Green Room 42 5%



Faizah Grootens - KINGS…COME HOME - National Black Theatre 5%



Stephen Nachamie - WHO IS JIMMY PANTS? - The York Theatre 5%



Juhi Madan - THE SLEEPOVER SHOW - AMT Theater 5%



Best Original Choreography (Off-Off Broadway)

Erin Hebert - HAMLET: THE CLOWN PRINCE - Epiphany Shakespeare Co/American Theater of Actors 11%



Ian Coulter-Buford - GOLEM OWNED A TROPICAL SMOOTHIE - The Tank NYC 11%



Sara Pizzi - HE'S DIFFERENT - The Flea Theatre 7%



Frankie Sulla - HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING - The Heights Players 7%



Matt Kenna - THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW - Kitchen Sink Theatre Company 7%



Angela Harriell - BEDTIME STORIES - The Hidden Jewel Box Theater 7%



Yaroque Dance Company - COMEDY OF ERRORS - Staten Island Shakespeare Company 6%



Penelope Deen - THREE CIS-TERS - The Tank NYC 5%



Kristina King - THE POPES OF FARRAGUT STREET - Theater For The New City 4%



Tatiana Birenbaum - ECHO - New York Theatre Festival 4%



Willie Clyde Beaton II - CAROUSEL IN CONCERT - Sutton Place Park & The Naumburg Bandshell in Central Park 4%



Jillian Garibaldi - TWO FOR ONE - The Tank NYC 4%



Judith Jarosz - COMPANY - Theater 2020 4%



James Clements - AT THE BARRICADES - What Will the Neighbors Say? 3%



Penelope Deen - RICHARD II - Boomerang Theatre Co 3%



Soda Persi - SALLY SPECTRE - 30th Street Theatre 3%



Nancy Ellen Reinstein - CAROL OF THE BALLS - Stonewall Upstairs 2%



Penelope Rose Deen - ANTI-GONE - Needs More Work Productions at Under St. Marks 2%



Penelope Rose Deen - IT CAN HAPPEN HERE! - New Perspectives Theatre Company at CultureLab LIC 2%



Krystian Masiewicz - BLANCHARD'S TURN: A KILLER GYPSY MUSICAL - The Green Room 42 2%



Penelope Rose Deen - PANTHE-ON! - Needs More Work Productions at The Green Room 42 2%



Penelope Rose Deen - BACK-EYE - Needs More Work Productions 1%



Best Performance In A Musical (Off-Broadway)

Abril Lopez - MIKE & MINDY’S WILD WEEKEND JAM - The Players Theater 6%



Amy Herzberg - SCAMMED INTO LOVE - Theater For The New City 4%



Alexa Freeman - THE SLEEPOVER SHOW - AMT Theater 4%



Casey Likes - HEATHERS - New World Stages 4%



Brian Quijada - MEXODUS - Audible Theatre at Minetta Lane 4%



Abby Docherty - LABEL•LESS - Theatre Row 3%



McKenzie Kurtz - HEATHERS - New World Stages 3%



Meredith Layne Hungerford - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - John Cullum Theatre 3%



Analia Romero - IN THE HEIGHTS - 2025 3%



Travis Leland - SKYSCRAPER - Urban Stages 3%



Emma Hunton - EXORCISTIC - Asylum NYC 3%



Taylor Truckenbrod - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - John Cullum Theater (NGT) 3%



Alexa Racioppi - FACINGS - Urban Stages 2%



B Noel - SATURDAY CHURCH - NYTW 2%



J Harrison Ghee - SATURDAY CHURCH - NYTW 2%



Matt Rodin - BEAU - St. Luke's Theater 2%



Shea Suffoletta - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - The John Cullum Theater (Nxt Generation Theatrics) 2%



Andrew Adams - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Cullum Theatre 2%



Rachel Lauren James - SKYSCRAPER - Urban Stages 2%



Cydney Heard - MIKE & MINDY WILD WEEKEND JAM - The Players Theater 2%



Anna Pitblado - L.O.V.E EXTRATERRESTRIAL EXTRAVAGANZA - Producers Club/ The Crown Theatre 2%



Carolyn Dunbar - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Cullum Theatre 2%



Ella Dolynchuck - LOCAL SINGLES - Players Theatre 2%



Steven Booth - WHO IS JIMMY PANTS? - The York Theatre 2%



Nygel D. Robinson - MEXODUS - Minetta Lane Theatre 1%



Best Performance In A Musical (Off-Off Broadway)

Aisling Riley - JACOB'S ROOM - Pulse Ensemble Theatre 9%



Abi Painter - CATCHING FIREFLIES: A NEW QUEER MUSICAL - The Players Theater 7%



Alyssa Cassese - CATCHING FIREFLIES: A NEW QUEER MUSICAL - The Players Theater 6%



Amy Herzberg - AIDEN - The Players Theater 5%



Amanda Duisenberg - HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING - The Heights Players 4%



Arianna Wellmoney - RIP JABARI, YOU WOULD'VE LOVED THE APPLE DANCE - Factory Series at the Chain Theatre 4%



Brandon Roth - CAROUSEL IN CONCERT (BILLY BIGELOW) - Sutton Place Park & The Naumburg Bandshell in Central Park 3%



Audrey Latt - SCAMMED INTO LOVE - Theater For The New City 3%



Alex Orthwein - L.O.V.E EXTRATERRESTRIAL EXTRAVAGANZA - The Crown Theatre 3%



Anna Glen Sparks - BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Ghostlight Players, Staten Island 3%



Ethan Crystal & Garrett Poladian - GOLEM OWNED A TROPICAL SMOOTHIE - The Tank NYC 3%



Gavin Kenny - COMPANY - Theater 2020 3%



Victor Gorlach - HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING - The Heights Players 3%



Travis Leland Murad - SKYSCRAPER - Urban Stages 3%



Anna Pitblado - L.O.V.E EXTRATERRESTRIAL EXTRAVAGANZA - Producers Club/ The Crown Theatre 2%



Emily Demaio - MIKE AND MINDYS WILD WEEKEND JAM - Players Theater 2%



Carson Higgins - GOLEM OWNED A TROPICAL SMOOTHIE - The Tank NYC 2%



Regina Brown - CATCHING FIREFLIES: A NEW QUEER MUSICAL - The Players Theater 2%



Hannah Rose Kidwell - CAROUSEL IN CONCERT (NETTIE) - Sutton Place Park & The Naumburg Bandshell in Central Park 2%



Siobhan Kiernan - THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW - Kitchen Sink Theatre Company 2%



Gabbi McCarren - CATCHING FIREFLIES: A NEW QUEER MUSICAL - The Players Theater 2%



Jasmine Johnson - ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW - Kitchen Sink Theatre Company 2%



Dorea Slagle - HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING - The Heights Players 2%



Braderick Morrison - SCAMMED INTO LOVE - Theater For The New City 1%



Penelope Rose Deen - TOMORROW/CELEBRATING CLIMATE THEATRE - Needs More Work Productions at Theatre Row 1%



Best Performance In A Play (Off-Broadway)

Luke Newton - HOUSE OF MCQUEEN - The Mansion @ Hudson Yards 19%



André De Shields - ANDRÉ DE SHIELDS IS TARTUFFE - House of the Redeemer 5%



Alexandra Fortin - KEN LUDWIG'S DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE - 59E59 Theaters 3%



Anuka Sethi - ALEXANDRIA - Pop Up! Productions/Dixon Place 3%



Ahmad Kamal - SUMO - The Public Theater 2%



Dylan Mulvaney - THE LEAST PROBLEMATIC WOMAN IN THE WORLD - Lucille Lortel Theatre 2%



Betsy Aidem - LIBERATION - Laura Pels (Roundabout) 2%



Alice Reys - MACHINAL - New York City Center Stage II 2%



Amber Brookes - BLACK & WHITE CITY BLUES - American Theater of Actors 2%



Abenaa Quïïn - CHIAROSCURO: A LIGHT AND DARK SKIN COMEDY - National Black Theatre 2%



Amber Iman - ANDRÉ DE SHIELDS IS TARTUFFE - House of the Redeemer 2%



Zoe Dean - HUNGRY WOMEN - SoHo Playhouse 2%



Hannah Doherty - THE GLITCH - Jerry Orbach Theatre 2%



Catherine LeFrere - HOUSE OF MCQUEEN - The Mansion @ Hudson Yards 2%



Alexandra Socha - ANDRÉ DE SHIELDS IS TARTUFFE - House of the Redeemer 2%



Airen Guevara - GOLDILOCKS - Reverie Room 1%



David Greenspan - PRINCE FAGGOT - Playwrights Horizons 1%



Annie Kefalas - THREE CISTERS - The Tank NYC 1%



Katherine Winter - MACHINAL - New York City Center Stage II 1%



Mackenzie Jaquish - THE SLEEPOVER SHOW - AMT Theater 1%



Alexandra Rooney - DUALITY - A.R.T. Theatres / Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre 1%



Ana Moioli - BLOOD ORANGE - Et Alia Theater 1%



Calista Flockhart - CURSE OF THE SARVING CLASS - New Group 1%



Zoë Kay - TOMORROW/CELEBRATING CLIMATE THEATRE - Needs More Work Productions at Theatre Row 1%



Emily Skinner - HOUSE OF MCQUEEN - The Mansion @ Hudson Yards 1%



Best Performance In A Play (Off-Off Broadway)

Arianna Wellmoney - RIP JABARI, YOU WOULD'VE LOVED THE APPLE DANCE - Factory Series at the Chain Theatre 9%



Alison Zhang - INTESTINAL PULCHRITUDE - The Chain Theatre 7%



Abigail Espinal - ONCE UPON A TIME IN NYC - Reverie Room 4%



Alice Lussiana Parente - AFTER OTHELLO - New Stage Performance Space | GF & CO 3%



Abby Wheeler - PANDORA'S SHUT-THE-BOX GAME - Kitchen Sink Theatre Company 3%



Anuka Sethi - BITCHES - East Village Basement 2%



Adam Boncz - AFTER OTHELLO - New Stage Performance Space | GF & CO 2%



Airen Guevara - ONCE UPON A TIME IN NYC - Reverie Room 2%



Niraj Nair - THREE CIS-TERS - The Tank NYC 2%



Emily Sullivan - LONELINESS WAS A PANDEMIC - Theater 86 2%



Jay Lucas Chacon - SPINIT TWISTIT & LIE - Break A Leg Productions 2%



Alex Orthwein - L.O.V.E EXTRATERRESTRIAL EXTRAVAGANZA - The Crown Theatre 1%



Arjun Biju - BERLINDIA! - The Tank NYC 1%



Kiera Moran - LIKEWISE - Hudson Guild Theater 1%



Chris Browne Valenzuela - #DADDY - A.R.T./New York Theatres 1%



Alaysia Renay Duncan - PAS DE TROIS - SheNYC Festival 1%



Jazzlyn Newton - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Tier5 Theatre Company 1%



Alan Cordoba-Diaz - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Under St. Mark's Theatre 1%



Chloe Chappa - CONCEAL ME WHAT I AM - NYC Fringe (Ladies & Fools) 1%



Alyssa Poon - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Under St. Mark's Theatre 1%



Marc d Johnson jr - COUNTERBALANCE - The Tank NYC 1%



Zus Santos - THE POPES OF FARRAGUT STREET - Theater For The New City 1%



Annie Unger - ANGEL IN THE HEAT - American Theatre of Actors 1%



Zoe Parrish - ECHO - New York Theatre Festival 1%



Gabriella Anifantis - BITCHES - East Village Basement 1%



Best Production Of A Musical (Off-Broadway)

HEATHERS - New World Stages 18%



SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - John Cullum Theatre 12%



BEAU - St. Luke's Theatre 10%



EXORCISTIC - Asylum NYC 7%



MEXODUS - Minetta Lane Theatre 7%



MIKE & MINDYS WILD WEEKEND JAM - Players Theatre 6%



THE SLEEPOVER SHOW - AMT Theater 5%



SATURDAY CHURCH - NYTW 5%



L.O.V.E EXTRATERRESTRIAL EXTRAVAGANZA - Producers Club/ The Crown Theatre 5%



SKYSCRAPER - Urban Stages 5%



WHO IS JIMMY PANTS? - The York Theatre 4%



FACINGS - Urban Stages 4%



LOCAL SINGLES - The Players Theater 3%



ROLLING THUNDER - New World Stages 3%



POTUS - City Gate Productions 3%



R.U.R A NEW MUSICAL - Chain Theatre 1%



Best Production Of A Musical (Off-Off Broadway)

BEAUTIFUL - Cultural Arts Playhouse 10%



BALLS: THE MONSTER-CATCHIN' MUSICAL COMÉDY - CAVEAT NYC 10%



ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW - Kitchen Sink Theatre Company 9%



CATCHING FIREFLIES: A NEW QUEER MUSICAL - The Players Theater 9%



THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW - Kitchen Sink Theatre Company 9%



GOLEM OWNED A TROPICAL SMOOTHIE - The Tank NYC 8%



CAROUSEL IN CONCERT - Sutton Place Park & The Naumburg Bandshell in Central Park 7%



HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING - The Heights Players 6%



BIG FEELINGS - Culture Lab 6%



COMPANY - Theater 2020 5%



SKYSCRAPER - Urban Stages 5%



CAROL OF THE BALLS - Stonewall Upstairs 5%



BLANCHARD'S TURN: A KILLER GYPSY MUSICAL - The Green Room 42 3%



LOVE IS LIVE - PIT NYC 3%



SALLY SPECTRE - 30th Street Theatre 2%



T WITH G - A.R.T 2%



MONARCH - OPEN JAR 1%



Best Production Of A Play (Off-Broadway)

HOUSE OF MCQUEEN - The Mansion @ Hudson Yards 20%



ALEXANDRIA - Dixon Place 7%



ANDRÉ DE SHIELDS IS TARTUFFE - House of the Redeemer 6%



PRINCE FAGGOT - Studio Seaview 5%



THREE CISTERS - The Tank NYC 5%



LIBERATION - Laura Pels (Roundabout) 4%



DRUNK DRACULA - The Ruby Theatre 3%



MACHINAL - New York City Center Stage II 3%



BLOOD ORANGE - Et Alia Theater 3%



WINE IN THE WILDERNESS - Classic Stage Company 2%



KEN LUDWIG'S DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE - 59E59 Theaters 2%



BOWL EP - National Black Theatre 2%



THE SLEEPOVER SHOW - AMT Theater 2%



HAMLET - City Gate Productions 2%



TROPHY BOYS - MCC Theater 2%



THE GLITCH - Jerry Orbach Theatre 2%



MAYBE TOMORROW - Abingdon Theatre Company 2%



BECKETT BRIEFS - Irish Repertory Theatre 2%



LIGHTS OUT: NAT KING COLE - New York Theatre Workshop 2%



HENRY IV - Theatre for a New Audience 2%



BUS STOP - Classic Stage Company 2%



BREAKING THE TRUST - Theater For The New City 2%



RICHARD II - Boomerang Theatre Company 1%



SUMO - The Public Theater 1%



DUALITY - A.R.T. Theatres / Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre 1%



Best Production Of A Play (Off-Off Broadway)

RIP JABARI, YOU WOULD'VE LOVED THE APPLE DANCE - Factory Series at the Chain Theatre 10%



A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM (ENSEMBLE SHAKESPEARE COMPANY) - 2025 7%



#DADDY - A.R.T./New York Theatres 5%



500 RATS: A LOVE STORY - HERE Arts Center/Moxie Arts NY 5%



THREE CIS-TERS - The Tank NYC 4%



LONELINESS WAS A PANDEMIC - Theater 86 4%



BIG FEELINGS - Culture Lab 3%



VELVET RAGE: A QUEER-ASS PLAY - HB Playwrights Theatre 2%



ANTI-GONE - Needs More Work Productions at Under St. Marks 2%



ANNE OF A THOUSAND FACES - Gene Frankel Theatre 2%



A LESSON IN BLOOD - American Theater of Actors 2%



MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Under St. Mark's Theatre 2%



THE POPES OF FARRAGUT STREET - Theater For The New City 2%



ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE: THE 17TH ANNUAL MEGANNE GEORGE WOMEN’S WORK SHORT PLAY FESTIVAL - New Perspectives Theatre Company 2%



YOU ARE SEEN - Makers' Space 2%



TENNESSEE WILLIAMS: AUTO DA FE & TALK TO ME LIKE THE RAIN - Nuance Theatre 2%



LIKEWISE - Hudson Guild Theater 2%



BERLINDIA! - The Tank NYC 1%



BLACK & WHITE CITY BLUES - American Theater of Actors 1%



ECHO - New York Theatre Festival 1%



HAMLET: THE CLOWN PRINCE - Epiphany Shakespeare Co/American Theatre of Actors 1%



FRANKENSTEIN - City Gate Productions 1%



COUNTERBALANCE - The Tank NYC 1%



COMEDY OF ERRORS - Summit Rock in Central Park (OUTDOOR) 1%



POINT LOMA - Manhattan Repertory Theatre 1%



Best Scenic Design (Off-Broadway)

Sean Sanford - HOUSE OF MCQUEEN - Mansion at Hudson yards 26%



Emily Mustillo - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - The John Cullum Theater (Nxt Generation Theatrics) 8%



David Zinn - PRINCE FAGGOT - Studio Seaview 7%



Adam Rigg - BOWL EP - National Black Theatre 5%



Anton Volovsek - BOWL EP - National Black Theatre 5%



Rochele Mac - MACHINAL - New York City Center Stage II 4%



Charlie Corcoran - THE WEIR - Irish Repertory Theatre 3%



Christian Fleming - KEN LUDWIG'S DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE - 59E59 Theaters 3%



Wilson Chin - ROLLING THUNDER - New World Stages 3%



Josafath Reynoso - MAYBE TOMORROW - Abingdon Theatre Company 3%



Riw Rakkulchon - MEXODUS - Minetta Lane 3%



Wilson Chin - SUMO - The Public Theater 3%



Curtis Howard - DUALITY - A.R.T. Theatres / Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre 3%



Marissa Todd - HUNGRY WOMEN - SoHo Playhouse 2%



Kate Rance - ANDRÉ DE SHIELDS IS TARTUFFE - House of the Redeemer 2%



Matthew Imhoff - FACINGS - Urban Stages 2%



Lisa Monde - L.O.V.E EXTRATERRESTRIAL EXTRAVAGANZA - The Crown Theatre 2%



Jungah Han - CHIAROSCURO: A LIGHT AND DARK SKIN COMEDY - National Black Theatre 2%



Ningning Yang - BLOOD ORANGE - Et Alia Theater 2%



Baron E. Pugh - AS TIME GOES BY - 2025 2%



Jason Ardizzone-West - THE SWAMP DWELLERS - Polonsky Shakespeare Center, Theatre for a New Audience 1%



Daniel Allen - THIS IS GOVERNMENT - NLTP + Pendragon Theatre @ 59E59 1%



Jimmy Stubbs - HENRY IV - Theatre For A New Audience 1%



Eddy van der Laan - KINGS…COME HOME - National Black Theatre 1%



Ningning Yang - LOCAL SINGLES - The Players Theater 1%



Best Scenic Design (Off-Off Broadway)

Angela Harriell - BEDTIME STORIES - The Hidden Jewel Box Theater 8%



Finnigan (Flynn) Faye & Gabbi McCarren - CATCHING FIREFLIES: A NEW QUEER MUSICAL - The Players Theater 6%



Brandon Zelman - BALLS: THE MONSTER-CATCHIN' MUSICAL COMÉDY - CAVEAT NYC 6%



JASON ARDIZZONE-WEST - HOUSE OF MCQUEEN - The Mansion @ Hudson Yards 6%



Alex Church Gonzalez - DON'T TURN AROUND NOW - Under St. Mark's Theatre 5%



Garrett Poladian - GOLEM OWNED A TROPICAL SMOOTHIE - The Tank NYC 5%



Anne L. Thompson-Scretching - A LESSON IN BLOOD - American Theater of Actors 4%



Boone Sommers - MUD - Utopia for Losers, SARGENT theatre at ATA 4%



Brian McManimon - TENNESSEE WILLIAMS: AUTO DA FE & TALK TO ME LIKE THE RAIN - Nuance Theatre 3%



Art Kopischke - S.C.U.M. - The Tank NYC 3%



Angela Harriell - GL’AMOUR - The Hidden Jewel Box Theater 3%



Caroline Galderisi - ANTI-GONE - Needs More Work Productions at Under St. Marks 3%



Lauren Helpern - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM (ENSEMBLE SHAKESPEARE COMPANY) - 2025 3%



Lytza Colon and Gregory Paul - THE POPES OF FARRAGUT STREET - Theater For The New City 3%



Calypso Michelete - CAFE UTOPIA - Notch Theatre Company at Hudson Guild Theatre 2%



Colleen Murray - BERLINDIA! - The Tank NYC 2%



Noel Macduffie & Gary VanderPutten - HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING - The Heights Players 2%



Isaac Jenemann - THE MOORS - Uptown 1 Train Theatre Co., at ATA’s Sargent Theatre 2%



José Ignacio Vivero - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Under St. Mark's Theatre 2%



Frank Oliva - AT THE BARRICADES - MITU580 2%



Ulric O'Flaherty - THE PEAK - Theater For The New City 2%



Mark Marcante & Lytza Colon - SCAMMED INTO LOVE - Theater For The New City 2%



Tierney Brennan - PROTECT THE PROTECTORS - Kitchen Sink Theatre Company 2%



Sean Szak Prasso - PLAYING WITH FIRE - American Theater of Actors 1%



Lana Boy - BIG FEELINGS - Culture Lab 1%



Best Solo Performance (Non-Cabaret) (Off-Broadway)

Luke Newton - HOUSE OF MCQUEEN - The Mansion @ Hudson Yards 30%



Dylan Mulvaney - THE LEAST PROBLEMATIC WOMAN IN THE WORLD - Lucille Lortel Theatre 26%



Jeffrey Walker - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - John Cullum Theater 9%



Elizabeth June - NOTES FROM A NARCISSISTIC NEGRO & OTHER N WORDS - Theatre Row 9%



Scott Lily - L.O.V.E EXTRATERRESTRIAL EXTRAVAGANZA - The Crown Theatre 7%



Justin Turner - MIKE & MINDYS WILD WEEKEND JAM - The Players Theater 5%



Mackenzie Godfrey - MIKE & MINDYS WILD WEEKEND JAM - The Players Theater 5%



Tim Creavin - HOUSE OF MCQUEEN - The Mansion @ Hudson Yards 5%



Nick Navari - INTO YOUR HANDS - AMT Theater 4%



Best Solo Performance (Non-Cabaret) (Off-Off Broadway)

Abigail Espinal - ONCE UPON A TIME IN NYC - Reverie Room 9%



Sarah Hogewood - THE THINGS I DID WHILE WAITING FOR YOU TO FALL BACK IN LOVE WITH ME - The Wild Project 8%



Michael Landes - THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA'S FRIEND - Under St. Mark's Theatre 7%



Sydney Yu - VANISHING 2.0 - The Tank NYC 6%



Anthony Castellano - ONCE UPON A TIME IN NYC - Reverie Room 5%



Annabella Pritchard - THE BODY - Secret Theatre 5%



Edu Díaz - A DRAG IS BORN - The Tank NYC 4%



Chetan Rao - BOY MEETS GIRL - Under St. Mark's Theatre 4%



Grace Bennett - L.O.V.E EXTRATERRESTRIAL EXTRAVAGANZA - The Crown Theatre 4%



Kiera Moran - LIKEWISE - Hudson Guild Theater 4%



Chris Davis - THE 40-YEAR-OLD BALLERINO - The Wild Project 3%



Meg Chizek - HOW TO GIVE UP ON YOUR DREAMS - Under St. Mark's Theatre 3%



Ginna Hoben - ABOVE GROUND - City Gate Productions 3%



Jason B Schmidt - BRAT SUMMER - The Stonewall Inn 3%



Hannah Sage From - APPALACHIAN SONGCATCHER - The Chain Theatre 3%



Rodolfo Alvarado - UNDESIRABLE SECRETS - Theater For The New City 3%



Christabelle Marbun - FISH IN THE TANK - Inversion Ensemble 3%



Gary Vincent - BLACK AND WHITE CITY BLUES - American Theater of Actors 3%



Sasha Henriques - UNCEASING - Equity Library Theater 2%



Danielle Patsakos - THE PINK DRESS - Equity Library Theater 2%



Dorit Margalit - SECOND DATE - Equity Library Theater 2%



Janani Sreenivasan - I'M A DETECTIVE - Chain Theatre 2%



Eisa Davis - ESSENTIALISN'T - HERE Arts Center 2%



Deborah Berenson - T WITH G - A.R.T 2%



Michael John Ciszewski - MICHAEL JOHN CISZEWSKI: IF MEMORY SERVES - The People's Improv Theatre 2%



Best Sound Design (Off-Broadway)

G Clausen - HOUSE OF MCQUEEN - The Mansion @ Hudson Yards 24%



Bill Toles - ANDRÉ DE SHIELDS IS TARTUFFE - House of the Redeemer 9%



Brittany Harris - MACHINAL - New York City Center Stage II 6%



Bailey Trierweiler - CHIAROSCURO: A LIGHT AND DARK SKIN COMEDY - National Black Theatre 5%



DEVY RAJESH - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Cullum Theater 5%



Lee Kinney - PRINCE FAGGOT - Studio Seaview 4%



Counterbalance - DAVID FREY - The Tank NYC 4%



Evdoxia Ragkou - MAYBE TOMORROW - Abingdon Theatre Company 3%



David M. Lawson - FACINGS - Urban Stages 3%



Sarahy Serrano - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Cullum Theatre 3%



Liz Hetzel - ALEXANDRIA - Dixon Place 3%



Lisa Monde - L.O.V.E EXTRATERRESTRIAL EXTRAVAGANZA - Producers Club/ The Crown Theatre 3%



Jane Shaw - HENRY IV - Theatre for A New Audience 3%



Jeff Knapp - KEN LUDWIG'S DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE - 59E59 Theaters 2%



Laura Pereira - BLOOD ORANGE - Et Alia Theater 2%



Fabian Obispo - SUMO - The Public Theater 2%



Emily Phelps - ANTI-GONE - Needs More Work Productions at Under St. Marks 2%



Rhy Serrano - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - The John Cullum Theater (Nxt Generation Theatrics) 2%



Will Mahood - LADY PATRIOT - Theatre Row 2%



Ryan Gamblin - BOWL EP - National Black Theatre 2%



Mike Tracey - ROLLING THUNDER - New World Stages 2%



Teddy Tsui-Rosen - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Cullum Theatre 2%



Mackenzie Jaquish - THE SLEEPOVER SHOW - AMT Theater 2%



Ryan Rumery & Florian Staab - BECKETT BRIEFS - Irish Repertory Theatre 1%



Philip Lauto - DUALITY - A.R.T. Theatres / Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre 1%



Best Sound Design (Off-Off Broadway)

Brandon Zelman - BALLS: THE MONSTER-CATCHIN' MUSICAL COMÉDY - CAVEAT NYC 10%



Cece Zhang - TWO FOR ONE - in-version ensemble 9%



Solaris Universe - GOLEM OWNED A TROPICAL SMOOTHIE - The Tank NYC 5%



Ella Williams - COMEDY OF ERRORS - Staten Island Shakespeare Company 5%



Terry Chun - HAMLET & THE TEMPEST - Hip to Hip Theatre Company 4%



Cora Cicala - 500 RATS: A LOVE STORY - HERE Arts Center/Moxie Arts NY 4%



Colin Rankin - YOU ARE SEEN - Makers' Space 4%



David Frey - COUNTERBALANCE - The Tank NYC 4%



Dylan Franz - POTUS - City Gate Productions 4%



Dylan Franz - FRANKENSTEIN - City Gate Productions 4%



Emily Ann Banks - THREE CISTERS - The Tank NYC 4%



Judith Feingold - TENNESSEE WILLIAMS: AUTO DA FE & TALK TO ME LIKE THE RAIN - Nuance Theatre 3%



Luke Santy, URB ALT/Boston Fielder, and Anthony Harper - THE POPES OF FARRAGUT STREET - Theater For The New City 3%



Sheridan Glover - CAROUSEL IN CONCERT - Sutton Place Park & The Naumburg Bandshell in Central Park 3%



Steve Jacobs - 42ND STREET - NCT 3%



Zoe Lai - FISH IN THE TANK - The Tank NYC 3%



Chris Darbassie - BERLINDIA! - The Tank NYC 2%



Ellen Juhlin and David P. Johnson - SALLY SPECTRE - 30th Street Theatre 2%



Elizabeth Compere - THE NEIGHBORHOOD LAUNDROMAT - Hudson Guild Theatre 2%



Germán Martinez - DOMINO EFFECT - The People's Theatre 2%



Evdoxia Ragkou - KIN - Making Our Space Theatre Co. 2%



Emily Phelps - ANTI-GONE - Needs More Work Productions at Under St. Marks 2%



Nate Dallimore - THE GOO - The Chain 2%



Kaitlin Goldin - THE MOORS - Uptown 1 Train Theatre Co., at ATA’s Sargent Theatre 2%



Julianne Mason - LODESTONE - AMT Theater 2%



Best Theatrical/Immersive Experience (Off-Broadway)

THE HOUSE OF MCQUEEN - The Mansion @ Hudson Yards 22%



HEATHERS - New World Stages 14%



ANDRÉ DE SHIELDS IS TARTUFFE - House of the Redeemer 13%



VIOLA'S ROOM - The Shed 7%



ANTI-GONE - Needs More Work Productions at Under St. Marks 5%



BOWL EP - National Black Theatre 5%



MACHINAL - New York City Center Stage II 5%



THE SLEEPOVER SHOW - AMT Theater 4%



DEATH OF RASPUTIN - The Arts Center at Govenors Island 4%



THE DEATH OF RASPUTIN - LMCC Arts Center 3%



CHIAROSCURO: A LIGHT AND DARK SKIN COMEDY - National Black Theatre 3%



L.O.V.E EXTRATERRESTRIAL EXTRAVAGANZA - Producers Club Theater 3%



TOMORROW/CELEBRATING CLIMATE THEATRE - Needs More Work Productions at Theatre Row 2%



THE ROSE ROOM - The Producers Club 2%



SPIRITS - Carmine's at Times Square 2%



LAST CALL - En Garde Arts 1%



PANTHE-ON! - Needs More Work Productions at The Green Room 42 1%



RATERRESTRIAL EXTRAVAGANZA - Producers Club/The Crown Theat 1%



Best Theatrical/Immersive Experience (Off-Off Broadway)

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM (ENSEMBLE SHAKESPEARE COMPANY) - 2025 14%



THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW - Kitchen Sink Theatre Company 7%



ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW - Kitchen Sink Theatre Company + Brooklyn Art Haus 7%



AI VS HUMANITY - Ripple Effect Artists at Paradise Theatre 6%



BALLS: THE MONSTER-CATCHIN' MUSICAL COMÉDY - CAVEAT NYC 6%



BIG FEELINGS - Culture Lab 5%



GOLEM OWNED A TROPICAL SMOOTHIE - The Tank NYC 5%



JIMMY FALLON'S TONIGHTMARES - Rockefeller Center 5%



CAROUSEL IN CONCERT - Sutton Place Park & The Naumburg Bandshell in Central Park 4%



BACK-EYE - Needs More Work Productions 3%



ANTI-GONE - Needs More Work Productions at Under St. Marks 3%



BRAT SUMMER - The Stonewall Inn 3%



BEDTIME STORIES - The Hidden Jewel Box Theater 3%



DEATH OF RASPUTIN - The Arts Center at Governors Island 3%



BLACK AND WHITE CITY BLUES - American Theater of Actors 2%



SECRET GARDEN SPRING EDITION - Main Street theatre company 2%



CIRQUE LE SWING - Swing 46 Jazz Club 2%



FISH IN THE TANK - The Tank NYC 2%



TWO FOR ONE - The Tank NYC 2%



VANISHING 2.0 - The Tank NYC 2%



BEYOND DOOMSDAY SCROLLING - AnomalousCo., Cullum Theatre at ATA 2%



SPIRITS - Carmine's at Times Square 2%



CHOOSE-YOUR-OWN-SETLIST - Needs More Work Productions at Don’t Tell Mama 1%



MONOLOGUES BY NYPL THEATER STUDIES STUDENTS - Harvey Fierstein Performance Space - Lincoln Center 1%



LOVE IS LIVE - The PIT Loft 1%



