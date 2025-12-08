Freya Skye Sets Headlining 'Stars Align' UA Tour for Early 2026

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Freya Skye has announced her headlining “Stars Align” US tour for February 2026. The “Stars Align” tour will kick off in Portland, Oregon and conclude in New York City at the Hammerstein Ballroom.

An exclusive artist presale will be available on December 9 at 8am local time, followed by another exclusive promoter presale on December 10 at 8am local time HERE. Tickets go on sale to the general public on December 11 at 8am local time HERE. A limited number of VIP tickets will also be available.

Freya Skye has partnered with PLUS1 so that $1 from every ticket sold goes to support organizations supporting childhood cancer treatments and research towards cures.

Skye's debut headlining tour follows a 43-city ensemble arena tour and a string of solo music releases. She quickly rose to prominence following her performance in “Zombies 4: Dawn Of The Vampires." Her latest single, “silent treatment,” reached over 2 million streams within 3 days of release and landed prime playlisting across music streaming platforms.

Within the past few weeks, Skye was added as a ‘special guest performer’ at multiple iHeart Jingle Ball arena shows, kicking off with her first-ever live of “silent treatment” on Friday at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles. The shows continue tonight at Allstate Arena in Chicago, December 9 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, December 12 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, December 14 at TD Garden in Boston, and December 15 at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia.

In a few short months, Skye has amassed over 1.2 billion streams of her music, garnered billions of short-form video views across TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube, and grew her social reach to over four million.

Tour Schedule

2/6/2026 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

2/7/2026 – Seattle, WA – The Paramount Theatre

2/10/2026 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

2/11/2026 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

2/12/2026 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theatre

2/14/2026 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex (Rockwell)

2/15/2026 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

2/17/2026 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore

2/18/2026 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed

2/20/2026 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

2/21/2026 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

2/24/2026 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore

2/25/2026 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall

2/27/2026 – Boston, MA – House of Blues

2/28/2026 – New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom

Photo Credit: Shervin Lainez