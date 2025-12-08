Alia Shawkat Will Lead Clare Barron's YOU GOT OLDER at the Cherry Lane Theatre

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Obie Award-winning play You Got Older by Pulitzer Prize finalist Clare Barron will return Off-Broadway this winter starring Alia Shawkat (“Search Party,” Blink Twice) in a new production by Tony Award nominee and Obie Award winner Anne Kauffman, who also directed the play’s premiere. Produced by Cherry Lane Theatre and Matt Ross, performances of You Got Older will begin Thursday February 12, 2026, at the newly reopened Cherry Lane Theatre (38 Commerce Street, NY), with an official opening set for Monday February 23, for a limited run through Sunday March 29, 2026.

After losing both her job and her boyfriend (comes with the territory when you're dating your boss), an unmoored and unsettled Mae (Alia Shawkat) returns to her small Washington hometown to take care of her ailing father. When she unexpectedly meets a mysterious stranger, she has the startling realization that maybe the intimacy she’s been craving is easier with the unknown, rather than with her own family. Blending reality and fantasy, You Got Older reunites Obie Award winner and Pulitzer Prize finalist Clare Barron with Obie Award winner and Tony Award nominee Anne Kauffman for this tender and darkly comic play about family, illness, and cowboys — and how to remain standing when everything you know comes crashing down around you.

“The chance to revisit this play with Anne Kauffman is a dream come true,” said playwright Clare Barron. “We both got older. Who knows if we're wiser! But it's a beautiful experience to see the play through a new lens with a new venture on a precious, old stage. Life and intimacy continue to confound.”

Written by Obie Award winner and Pulitzer Prize finalist Clare Barron (Dance Nation) and directed by Obie Award winner and Tony Award nominee Anne Kauffman (Mary Jane), You Got Older will feature scenic design by Tony Award nominee Arnulfo Maldonado (Buena Vista Social Club), costume design by Obie Award winner Ásta Bennie Hostetter (John), lighting design by Tony Award nominee Isabella Byrd (Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club), and sound design and composition by Tony Award nominee Daniel Kluger (Oh, Mary!). Taylor Williams, CSA is the casting director.

The full cast for You Got Older will be announced shortly.

You Got Older received its world premiere in 2014 at HERE Arts Center, presented by Page 73, under the direction of Anne Kauffman.