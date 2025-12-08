 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

Exclusive Photos: New York City Children’s Theater’s MY FIRST NUTCRACKER

The cast features Gabbie Ballesteros (Clara Marie); Morgana Mauney (Mother); Quincy  Southerland (Prince/Drosselmeyer) and more.

By: Dec. 08, 2025

New York City Children’s Theater is continuing its 29th season with  MY FIRST NUTCRACKER, a holiday classic reimagined for ages 3 to 8 to provide family entertainment in a  50-minute holiday show. See photos!

Adapted for young audiences by Barbara Zinn Krieger and directed and choreographed by  Kristen Brooks Sandler, MY FIRST NUTCRACKER celebrates imagination, family, tradition, and female  empowerment. Clara-Marie and the Prince travel to a magical kingdom filled with dancing flowers, delicious treats, and  a pesky mouse king in this reimagined interactive holiday classic running December 6-21 at Theatre Row.

The cast features Gabbie Ballesteros (Clara Marie); Morgana Mauney (Mother); Adam Wedesky (Fritz); Quincy  Southerland (Prince/Drosselmeyer); Chauncey Pauley (Swing); and Unissa Cruse (Swing). 

“We’ve reimagined My First Nutcracker so that children become part of the story from the moment they enter the theater.  They’re welcomed as Clara Marie’s friends, invited to dance beside her, and discover the joy of storytelling through  movement and imagination. It’s a Nutcracker unlike any other, where families don’t just watch the magic unfold, they  help create it,” said Barbara Zinn Krieger, Writer and Artistic Director. 

MY FIRST NUTCRACKER has scenic design by Theron Wineinger; costume design by Sophie Lee Morris; lighting  design by Shelbey Loera; and sound design by Evan Cook. Props Manager is Emily Mustillo and Kat Vaccaro is  Wardrobe Supervisor. Lindsay Pierce is Production Stage Manager with Eleanor Rauschenberg as Assistant Stage  Manager. 

Photo credit: Shintaro Ueyama

Exclusive Photos: New York City Children’s Theater’s MY FIRST NUTCRACKER ImageGabbie Ballesteros

Exclusive Photos: New York City Children’s Theater’s MY FIRST NUTCRACKER ImageAdam Wedesky, Morgana Mauney, Gabbie Ballesteros, Quincy Southerland

Exclusive Photos: New York City Children’s Theater’s MY FIRST NUTCRACKER Image
Gabbie Ballesteros and Quincy Southerland

Exclusive Photos: New York City Children’s Theater’s MY FIRST NUTCRACKER ImageAdam Wedesky, Gabbie Ballesteros and Quincy Southerland

Exclusive Photos: New York City Children’s Theater’s MY FIRST NUTCRACKER ImageAdam Wedesky, Gabbie Ballesteros and Quincy Southerland 




Don't Miss a Off-Broadway News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...


Videos