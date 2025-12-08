Exclusive Photos: New York City Children’s Theater’s MY FIRST NUTCRACKER

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

New York City Children’s Theater is continuing its 29th season with MY FIRST NUTCRACKER, a holiday classic reimagined for ages 3 to 8 to provide family entertainment in a 50-minute holiday show. See photos!

Adapted for young audiences by Barbara Zinn Krieger and directed and choreographed by Kristen Brooks Sandler, MY FIRST NUTCRACKER celebrates imagination, family, tradition, and female empowerment. Clara-Marie and the Prince travel to a magical kingdom filled with dancing flowers, delicious treats, and a pesky mouse king in this reimagined interactive holiday classic running December 6-21 at Theatre Row.

The cast features Gabbie Ballesteros (Clara Marie); Morgana Mauney (Mother); Adam Wedesky (Fritz); Quincy Southerland (Prince/Drosselmeyer); Chauncey Pauley (Swing); and Unissa Cruse (Swing).

“We’ve reimagined My First Nutcracker so that children become part of the story from the moment they enter the theater. They’re welcomed as Clara Marie’s friends, invited to dance beside her, and discover the joy of storytelling through movement and imagination. It’s a Nutcracker unlike any other, where families don’t just watch the magic unfold, they help create it,” said Barbara Zinn Krieger, Writer and Artistic Director.

MY FIRST NUTCRACKER has scenic design by Theron Wineinger; costume design by Sophie Lee Morris; lighting design by Shelbey Loera; and sound design by Evan Cook. Props Manager is Emily Mustillo and Kat Vaccaro is Wardrobe Supervisor. Lindsay Pierce is Production Stage Manager with Eleanor Rauschenberg as Assistant Stage Manager.

Photo credit: Shintaro Ueyama Gabbie Ballesteros Adam Wedesky, Morgana Mauney, Gabbie Ballesteros, Quincy Southerland

Gabbie Ballesteros and Quincy Southerland Adam Wedesky, Gabbie Ballesteros and Quincy Southerland Adam Wedesky, Gabbie Ballesteros and Quincy Southerland