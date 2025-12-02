Joshua Bassett and Joy Woods to Join LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Emmy Award-winning singer, television star and recording artist Joshua Bassett (“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series”) will make his New York stage debut as Seymour, and Tony Award Nominated, original cast member Joy Woods (Gypsy, Six) will return as Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors beginning Friday, December 19, 2025, at The Westside Theatre. The two will play the roles for 10 weeks only, through March 1, 2026.



Current stars, Emmy Award nominated actress Madeline Brewer (“The Handmaid’s Tale,” “You,” “Orange is the New Black”) and television and film star Thomas Doherty (Hulu’s “Paradise,” “Tell Me Lies”) will play their final performances as Audrey and Seymour on Sunday, December 7. Understudies will cover the roles of Audrey and Seymour from December 9 – 18.



Joshua Bassett is best known for his role as Ricky Bowen in “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” — a role that earned him widespread recognition, an Emmy Award for Outstanding Original Song, and helped launch a parallel musical career under Warner Records.



Joy Woods returns to The Shop, after making her New York stage debut with the production as Chiffon, and later returning to play the role of Audrey, opposite Matt Doyle and then Jeremy Jordan. Woods went on to establish herself as one of the finest performers on Broadway, with standout performances in Six, The Notebook, and Gypsy – the latter earning her a 2025 Tony Award Nomination.

