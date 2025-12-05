A CHRISTMAS CAROL at the Players Theatre to Offer Special Sunday Family Matinees And Workshop 

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Be Bold! Productions' Sunday 11am showings of A Christmas Carol the Musical Off-Broadway at The Players Theatre are customized for families and include a pre-show family workshop for young children!

Family Workshops begin at 10am on Sundays before the show and are first come, first served. They tend to fill up quickly, so patrons are encouraged to arrive a few minutes early!

On the agenda is a chance for children to meet the Musical creators Brenda Bell, who wrote the book and lyrics, and Michael Sgouros, who composed the music. Joining Bell and Sgouros is actor and vocal director Eric Fletcher who plays Ebenezer Scrooge.

Together, the Sgouros and Bell introduce the children to the different musical instruments they'll hear during the show and talk about how they turned the original book by Charles Dickens into a musical. Fletcher demonstrates the difference between himself as an actor and the character he is playing, both to show the children they shouldn't be scared of the stern man he is portraying onstage and to show them how fun it can be to laugh out loud at Scrooge when he does something silly. The children are then able to make a free Christmas craft to take home with them as a souvenir!

Family shows are open to all patrons, but the atmosphere in the audience is more relaxed as it is tailored towards families with small children. The onstage production is the same, but there may be a little extra noise and enthusiasm from viewers.

"We want to ensure that younger viewers and their parents can experience the joy of this beautiful show without worrying about disturbing fellow patrons with extra whispers or frequent trips to the lobby or bathroom," says Bell. "Of course, we warmly welcome all patrons to enjoy the show any day and time that suites their schedules!"

A Christmas Carol the Musical is running through Dec 30, 2025 Off-Broadway at The Players Theatre.