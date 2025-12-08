 tracker
Photos: Inside Opening Night of PROTEST SONG at La MaMa

Protest Song arrives following runs at London’s National Theatre and Arcola Theatre.

By: Dec. 08, 2025

Now running at La Mama Experimental Theatre Club is the United States premiere of Protest Song, written by acclaimed Welsh playwright Tim Price (Force Majeure, Nye, Doctor Who) and starring celebrated British actor David Nellist (Sherlock, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time). Directed by Sarah Bedi, Protest Song runs through December 21, 2025, at The Club at La MaMa.

Protest Song gives voice to Danny, a homeless man swept into the Occupy London movement and a revolution he barely understands. Through Danny’s story, playwright Tim Price crafts a visceral and deeply human portrait of dignity, activism, and the right to be heard.

This U.S. premiere is presented by Beaver Dam Productions, a company committed to politically resonant and emotionally charged theatre. The creative team includes Hidenori Nakajo (Sound Design) and Mitchell Fenton (Lighting Design). Lou Mirabal produces, marking his New York debut, with Adrienne Kapstein serving as Associate Director.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas 

David Nellist

David Nellist

David Nellist

David Nellist

David Nellist

Producer Lou Mirabal and David Nellist

Marc Shaiman and Shoshana Bean

Allison Janney, Producer Lou Mirabal, Victor Garber and Marc Shaiman

David Nellist and Associate Director Adrienne Kapstein

Rainer Andreesen, Producer Lou Mirabal, Victor Garber and Marc Shaiman

Producer Lou Mirabal, Allison Janney and Victor Garber

Shoshana Bean and Producer Lou Mirabal

Producer Lou Mirabal, Annie Golden and Marc Shaiman

Angie Schworer, Victor Garber and Allison Janney

Angie Schworer and Producer Lou Mirabal

Producer Lou Mirabal, David Nellist and Associate Director Adrienne Kapstein

David Nellist and Allison Janney

David Nellist and Allison Janney

David Nellist, Allison Janney and Victor Garber

Marisha Wallace and Angie Schworer

Jenny Jules and David Nellist

Jenny Jules, David Nellist and Ralph Brown

Stage Manager Gaby Garcia, Associate Director Adrienne Kapstein, Producer Lou Mirabal, David Nellist, Marc Shaiman and Sound Designer Hidenori Nakajo

Producer Lou Mirabal and Marc Shaiman

Producer Lou Mirabal and David Nellist

David Nellist

David Nellist

Producer Lou Mirabal and Tug Rice

David Nellist and Friends

David Nellist

Will Lee and Sandrine Lee

Desi Oakley and Marisha Wallace

Allison Mackie, Producer Lou Mirabal, Marisha Wallace and Marc Shaiman

David Nellist and Marisha Wallace

Richard Bird and Angie Schworer

Angie Schworer and David Nellist

Jenny Jules, Marisha Wallace, David Nellist and Desi Oakley

Producer Lou Mirabal and David Nellist

Producer Lou Mirabal

David Nellist

David Nellist

Associate Director Adrienne Kapstein and David Nellist

Producer Lou Mirabal and David Nellist

David Nellist

David Nellist


Videos