Photos: Inside Opening Night of PROTEST SONG at La MaMa

Protest Song arrives following runs at London’s National Theatre and Arcola Theatre.
Now running at La Mama Experimental Theatre Club is the United States premiere of Protest Song, written by acclaimed Welsh playwright Tim Price (Force Majeure, Nye, Doctor Who) and starring celebrated British actor David Nellist (Sherlock, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time). Directed by Sarah Bedi, Protest Song runs through December 21, 2025, at The Club at La MaMa.
Protest Song gives voice to Danny, a homeless man swept into the Occupy London movement and a revolution he barely understands. Through Danny’s story, playwright Tim Price crafts a visceral and deeply human portrait of dignity, activism, and the right to be heard.
This U.S. premiere is presented by Beaver Dam Productions, a company committed to politically resonant and emotionally charged theatre. The creative team includes Hidenori Nakajo (Sound Design) and Mitchell Fenton (Lighting Design). Lou Mirabal produces, marking his New York debut, with Adrienne Kapstein serving as Associate Director.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
