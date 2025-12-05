RiffRaff NYC to Present Reading of Joe Stanton's SNAZZY

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

RiffRaff NYC will present a rehearsed reading of SNAZZY, a new play by writer Joe Staton. The reading will take place on Tuesday, December 19, at 6:00 p.m. at The Rat NYC.

SNAZZY is drawn from Staton's unique family history as the son of Lauren and Paul Staton, the visionary founders of the globally recognized face-painting brand, Snazaroo. Based on Lauren Staton's memoir, A Snazzy Tale, the play chronicles the family's ambitious journey-from operating a small kiosk at Butlins to establishing an internationally celebrated business-while simultaneously navigating the personal complexities of raising a young family.

The piece weaves through memory and reflection, offering a deep examination of themes like ambition, partnership, loss, and the foundational role of creativity in the Statons' work. Joe Staton frames SNAZZY as both a tribute to his parents and a celebration of the imagination that fueled their enterprise.

The presentation underscores RiffRaff NYC's core mission to support and showcase immigrant creators and performers. The company is dedicated to reducing barriers in the industry and commits to featuring at least 50% immigrant actors in every production, ensuring its staged works reflect a broad spectrum of cultural experiences.

The reading will be directed by Carolyn Dellinger, with stage directions read by Abhirami Rhao. The cast features a dynamic ensemble, including Lydia West, Brenna Peerbolt, Ross Mason, Truman Gaudoin, Madeleine Doré, Quinn Hoy, and Ronan Spierenburg.

This workshop reading is a key step in SNAZZY's ongoing development, with strategic plans for future performances for UK audiences and international festival appearances.