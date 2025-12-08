MURDOCH: THE FINAL INTERVIEW Enters Final Weeks of Performances Theater 555

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

MURDOCH: The Final Interview, a new American play by an unnamed source, performed by Jamie Jackson (Sweeney Todd) with direction by Christopher Scott, will end its scheduled run on Sunday, December 28, 2025. Performances began on Friday, September 12, 2025 at 7:30PM at Theater555.

Who almost drowned him as a boy? What happened after he met JFK in the Oval Office? What are his honest feelings about marriage, truth and sacred cows? Can he survive the return of a bitter Roger Ailes? Come and watch Planet Earth’s most controversial media magnate, Rupert Murdoch, face the cameras, a live audience and a mysterious interviewer as he attempts to secure his legacy.

Over ninety minutes Murdoch encounters family members, revisits Presidents, wrangles with newspaper editors, collides with “Fox News” creator, Roger Ailes, and finally, wrestles, literally, with an inscrutable monster. It’s the shocking, fair and balanced interview you’ve been waiting for, written by an unnamed source, brought to life by a single actor.