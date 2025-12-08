Latest Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld West Virginia Awards; The Actors Guild of Parkersburg Leads Favorite Theatre!

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

The Latest standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld West Virginia Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2025 BroadwayWorld West Virginia Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

DJ Conley - INTO THE WOODS - Appalachian Community Theatre 21%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

16%

Alexis Parsons -- The Actors Guild of Parkersburg

ANNIE

15%

Abby Asbury -- The Aracoma Story, Inc

THE WIZARD OF OZ

13%

Heather Carr -- Old Opera House Theatre Co

URINETOWN

11%

Ashley Hall -- Old Opera House

A CHRISTMAS STORY

7%

Riley Smith -- Old Opera House

JERSEY BOYS

7%

Shakira Martin -- Charleston Light Opera Guild

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE

6%

Alexis Parsons -- The Actors Guild of Parkersburg

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

5%

Nina Pasinetti -- Charleston Light Opera Guild

INTO THE WOODS

18%

Brittany Whitt -- Appalachian Community Theatre

THE WIZARD OF OZ

16%

Christine Brewer -- Old Opera House Theatre Co

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

13%

Amy Snider & Tina Withrow -- The Actors Guild of Parkersburg

DEADLY DIVIDE-THE HATFIELD & MCCOY STORY

12%

Janie Adkins -- The Aracoma Story, Inc

INTO THE WOODS

10%

Elizabeth Davis -- Appalachian Community Theatre

DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS

8%

Rachel Martin -- The Actors Guild of Parkersburg

THE WIZARD OF OZ

7%

Kelly Pannill-Perkins -- Old Opera House

URINETOWN

6%

Lee Hebb -- Old Opera House

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE

4%

Amy Snider, Tina Withrow, & Karen Parlett -- The Actors Guild of Parkersburg

THE WEDDING SINGER

3%

Pam Higgs & Anne Marie Elliott -- Charleston Light Opera Guild

THE CHICKEN FRIED FABULOUS SPA DEEN DAH SISTERHOOD

2%

Jen George -- Old Opera House

THE GAME'S AFOOT

2%

Meaghan Whitney -- Old Opera House

INTO THE WOODS

22%

DJ Conley -- Appalachian Community Theatre

THE WIZARD OF OZ

22%

Steven Brewer -- Old Opera House

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

15%

R.J. Lowe -- The Actors Guild of Parkersburg

INTO THE WOODS

13%

Elizabeth Davis -- Appalachian Community Theatre

URINETOWN

9%

David Porterfield -- Old Opera House Theatre Co

JERSEY BOYS

8%

Nina Pasinetti -- Charleston Light Opera Guild

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE

7%

Brent Null -- The Actors Guild of Parkersburg

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

4%

Nina Pasinetti -- Charleston Light Opera Guild

DEADLY DIVIDE-THE HATFIELD & MCCOY STORY

31%

Bill France -- The Aracoma Story, Inc

DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS

25%

Josh Martin & Kit Parsons -- The Actors Guild of Parkersburg

DIAL M FOR MURDER

17%

Amy Hebb -- Old Opera House

CLUE

8%

Courtney Susman -- Greenbrier Valley Theatre

MADAM ZORBA

7%

Charlie Perkins -- Old Opera House

THE GAMES AFOOT

7%

Sarah Celec -- Old Opera House Theatre Co

THE TAMING OF THE SHREW

5%

Kim Willard -- Mountain Movers Theatre Company

INTO THE WOODS

20%

- Appalachian Community Theatre

DEADLY DIVIDE-THE HATFIELD & MCCOY STORY

16%

- The Aracoma Story, Inc

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

12%

- The Actors Guild of Parkersburg

THE WIZARD OF OZ

12%

- Old Opera House

URINETOWN

8%

- Old Opera House

A CHRISTMAS STORY

6%

- Old Opera House

DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS

6%

- The Actors Guild of Parkersburg

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

4%

- Charleston Light Opera Guild

JERSEY BOYS

4%

- Charleston Light Opera Guild

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE

4%

- The Actors Guild of Parkersburg

CALENDAR GIRLS

4%

- Old Opera House Theatre Co

CLUE

3%

- Greenbrier Valley Theatre

THE GAME'S AFOOT

1%

- Old Opera House

INTO THE WOODS

30%

Ducky Adams -- Appalachian Community Theatre

URINETOWN

23%

Caroline Brewer -- Old Opera House Theatre Co

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

16%

Nathan Arnold -- The Actors Guild of Parkersburg

DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS

11%

Nathan Arnold -- The Actors Guild of Parkersburg

JERSEY BOYS

10%

Tom Pasinetti -- Charleston Light Opera Guild

CALENDAR GIRLS

6%

John-Michael Rolnick -- Old Opera House Theatre Co

FRANKENSTEIN

4%

Darryl Willard -- Mountain Movers Theatre Company

INTO THE WOODS

33%

Robin Bailey -- Appalachian Community Theatre

THE WIZARD OF OZ

23%

Paul Cabell -- Old Opera House Theatre Co

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

17%

Barbara Full -- The Actors Guild of Parkersburg

URINETOWN

10%

Alison E. Shaffer -- Old Opera House

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE

7%

Pete Sour -- The Actors Guild of Parkersburg

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

6%

David Patrick -- Charleston Light Opera Guild

JERSEY BOYS

5%

John Marshall -- Charleston Light Opera Guild

INTO THE WOODS

32%

- Appalachian Community Theatre

THE WIZARD OF OZ

20%

- Old Opera House Theatre Co

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

17%

- The Actors Guild of Parkersburg

A CHRISTMAS STORY

9%

- Old Opera House

URINETOWN

8%

- Old Opera House

JERSEY BOYS

8%

- Charleston Light Opera Guild

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE

7%

- The Actors Guild of Parkersburg

MADAM ZORBA

54%

- Old Opera House

SALON 9-1-1

46%

- Old Opera House

THE WIZARD OF OZ

16%

Luke Viands -- Old Opera House Theatre Co

ANNIE

15%

Aynessa Hatfield -- The Aracoma Story, Inc

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

10%

Chloe Rader -- The Actors Guild of Parkersburg

INTO THE WOODS

8%

Amber Sparks -- Appalachian Community Theatre

INTO THE WOODS

8%

Abby Randolph -- Appalachian Community Theatre

INTO THE WOODS

5%

Shawn Price -- Appalachian Community Theatre

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE

5%

Alexis Parsons -- The Actors Guild of Parkersburg

INTO THE WOODS

4%

Ayla White -- Appalachian Community Theatre

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

4%

Josh Martin -- The Actors Guild of Parkersburg

URINETOWN

4%

Daniel Rossbach -- Old Opera House

THE WIZARD OF OZ

3%

Daisy Mason -- Old Opera House

JERSEY BOYS

3%

Will Manahan -- Charleston Light Opera Guild

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE

3%

R.J. Lowe -- The Actors Guild of Parkersburg

THE WIZARD OF OZ

2%

Mike Stiles -- Old Opera House

URINETOWN

2%

Paul Cabell -- Old Opera House Theatre Co

A CHRISTMAS STORY

2%

Charlie Perkins -- Old Opera House

A CHRISTMAS STORY

2%

Dustin McQuaid -- Old Opera House Theatre Co

JERSEY BOYS

2%

Jacob Fleck -- Charleston Light Opera Guild

A CHRISTMAS STORY

1%

Kelly Pannill-Perkins -- Old Opera House

URINETOWN

1%

Merissa Joyce Dean -- Old Opera House Theatre Co

THE WEDDING SINGER

1%

Blake Whitener -- Charleston Light Opera Guild

DEADLY DIVIDE-THE HATFIELD & MCCOY STORY

25%

Emery Adkins -- The Aracoma Story, Inc

THE MIRACLE WORKER

17%

Anna DeHart -- The Actors Guild of Parkersburg

CALENDAR GIRLS

10%

Stephanie Wells -- Old Opera House

DIAL M FOR MURDER

8%

Lee Hebb -- Old Opera House Theatre Co

DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS

6%

R.J. Lowe -- The Actors Guild of Parkersburg

DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS

5%

Seth Fearnow -- The Actors Guild of Parkersburg

MADAME ZORBA

5%

Jeanine Evans -- Old Opera House

CLUE

5%

Remy Germinario -- Greenbrier Valley Theatre

FRANKENSTEIN

4%

Josh Pryor -- Mountain Movers Theatre Company

THE MIRACLE WORKER

4%

R.J. Lowe -- The Actors Guild of Parkersburg

THE GAME'S AFOOT

3%

Val Phillips -- Old Opera House

THE GAME'S AFOOT

3%

Kelly Pannill-Perkins -- Old Opera House

DIAL M FOR MURDER

3%

Julie Philabaum -- Old Opera House

THE GAMES AFOOT

2%

Teri Campbell -- Old Opera House Theatre Co

DEADLY DIVIDE-THE HATFIELD & MCCOY STORY

29%

- The Aracoma Story, Inc

DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS

13%

- The Actors Guild of Parkersburg

THE MIRACLE WORKER

13%

- The Actors Guild of Parkersburg

CALENDAR GIRLS

13%

- Old Opera House Theatre Co

CLUE

11%

- Greenbrier Valley Theatre

DIAL M FOR MURDER

9%

- Old Opera House Theatre Co

THE GAME'S AFOOT

6%

- Old Opera House

FRANKENSTEIN

5%

- Mountain Movers Theatre Company

INTO THE WOODS

32%

DJ Conley -- Appalachian Community Theatre

THE GAME'S AFOOT

23%

Lee Hebb -- Old Opera House

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

14%

Nathan Arnold -- The Actors Guild of Parkersburg

DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS

7%

Nathan Arnold -- The Actors Guild of Parkersburg

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE

7%

Nathan Arnold -- The Actors Guild of Parkersburg

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

7%

Tom Pasinetti -- Charleston Light Opera Guild

HEATHERS

7%

Tom Pasinetti -- Charleston Light Opera Guild

FRANKENSTEIN

3%

Darryl Willard -- Mountain Movers Theatre Company

INTO THE WOODS

31%

Ducky Adams -- Appalachian Community Theatre

RICO MASSIMINO

19%

The Wizard of Oz -- Old Opera House Theatre Co

DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS

11%

Kit Parsons -- The Actors Guild of Parkersburg

JERSEY BOYS

11%

Tom Pasinetti -- Charleston Light Opera Guild

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

10%

Nick Rake -- The Actors Guild of Parkersburg

THE GAME'S AFOOT

8%

Rico Massimino -- Old Opera House

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE

5%

Dallas Lacey -- The Actors Guild of Parkersburg

NEW VOICE PLAY FESTIVAL 2025

5%

Dustin McQuaid -- Old Opera House

URINETOWN

14%

Luke Viands -- Old Opera House

INTO THE WOODS

12%

Faith Cooper -- Appalachian Community Theatre

INTO THE WOODS

9%

Ryan Satterfield -- Appalachian Community Theatre

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

7%

Hector Velez -- The Actors Guild of Parkersburg

INTO THE WOODS

7%

Braylen Loftus -- Appalachian Community Theatre

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

6%

Kit Parsons -- The Actors Guild of Parkersburg

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE

6%

Hector Velez -- The Actors Guild of Parkersburg

A CHRISTMAS STORY

6%

Ryker Allred -- Old Opera House

JERSEY BOYS

5%

Kayla Marcum -- Charleston Light Opera Guild

THE WIZARD OF OZ

5%

Michael Stiles -- Old Opera House Theatre Co

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

4%

Chris Lewis -- The Actors Guild of Parkersburg

INTO THE WOODS

4%

Brooke Phillips -- Appalachian Community Theatre

URINETOWN

3%

Jen George -- Old Opera House

THE WEDDING SINGER

3%

Austin Muncy -- Charleston Light Opera Guild

URINETOWN

2%

Jonathan Quigley -- Old Opera House Theatre Co

URINETOWN

2%

Emily Reightler -- Old Opera House

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

2%

Jacob Fleck -- Charleston Light Opera Guild

URINETOWN

1%

James Meech -- Old Opera House Theatre Co

URINETOWN

1%

Kelly Pannill-Perkins -- Old Opera House

DEADLY DIVIDE-THE HATFIELD & MCCOY STORY

26%

Kenny Gibson -- The Aracoma Story, Inc

THE MIRACLE WORKER

14%

Mollie Smith -- The Actors Guild of Parkersburg

DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS

8%

Alexis Parsons -- The Actors Guild of Parkersburg

CALENDAR GIRLS

7%

Tim Phillips -- Old Opera House Theatre Co

THE CHICKEN FRIED FABULOUS SPA DEE DAY SISTERHOOD

7%

Katie O'Neill Rogers -- Old Opera House

DIAL M FOR MURDER

5%

Ryan McGaoghey -- Old Opera House

DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS

5%

James Hughes -- The Actors Guild of Parkersburg

CLUE

4%

Adriana Milbrath -- Greenbrier Valley Theatre

FRANKENSTEIN

4%

Aaron M. Johnson -- Mountain Movers Theatre Company

THE GAME'S AFOOT

3%

Gabrielle Tokach -- Old Opera House

THE GAME'S AFOOT

3%

Alan Harner -- Old Opera House

CLUE

3%

Michael Liebhauser -- Greenbrier Valley Theatre

CLUE

2%

Eric Fritzius -- Greenbrier Valley Theatre

DIAL M FOR MURDER

2%

Richard Dobson Sr. -- Old Opera House

DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS

2%

Anna DeHart -- The Actors Guild of Parkersburg

CLUE

2%

Jennifer Byrne -- Greenbrier Valley Theatre

DIAL M FOR MURDER

2%

Doug Dickinson -- Old Opera House Theatre Co

23%

The Actors Guild of Parkersburg

21%

Old Opera House

19%

Appalachian Community Theatre

18%

The Aracoma Story, Inc

9%

Old Opera House Theatre Co

7%

Charleston Light Opera Guild

2%

Mountain Movers Theatre Company, Louisa, KY

