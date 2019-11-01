Scoop: Upcoming Storylines for THE CBS DREAM TEAM… IT'S EPIC! - Saturday, November 23, 2019

LUCKY DOG WITH BRANDON MCMILLAN

"Sapphire" - Brandon takes on the unique challenge of training a deaf and blind puppy. If successful, this Australian Shepherd mix could become a therapy dog. (New)

THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION

"Windshield Parking Boot" - Host Mo Rocca shows us the device forcing scofflaws to pay their parking tickets by covering their windshield; how to close a wound with a zip, not a stitch; bike navigation showing riders the way; and carpets that took a beating until the vacuum cleaner was invented. (New)

MISSION UNSTOPPABLE

"A Night Flier, A Nasa Natural, and A New Innovation" - A zoologist who loves bats so much she's dedicated her whole life to them, the former NASA Chief Scientist who is certain you're going to mars, and a high school student who invented a new way to make a prosthetic device for a man in need. (New)

PET VET DREAM TEAM

"A Wing and A Prayer" - Dr. Alex takes on the challenging case of an elderly dog with advanced pneumonia. Can she bring the beloved Murphy back from the brink? Then, Dr. Pete checks in on a cockatoo with a fractured wing to see if his treatments can help her take to the sky. (New)

HOPE IN THE WILD

"Seal the Deal" - Hope's team rescues a grey seal that fights them every step of the way, and a dovekie returns to its home in the sea. (New)

BEST FRIENDS FUREVER WITH KEL MITCHELL

"The Don-'key' to Friendship" - Opposites attract when a miniature donkey looks up to his large camel companion. Plus, an unexpected bond forms between a Weimaraner and a guinea pig. (New)

The following is the CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC! Saturday morning lineup for the 2019-2020 season, as of Sept. 28. The schedule's day and time may differ market-to-market. Check local listings.

9:00-9:30 AM, ET

LUCKY DOG (7th Season)

9:30-10:00 AM, ET

THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION (6th Season)

10:00-10:30 AM, ET

MISSION UNSTOPPABLE (NEW)

10:30-11:00 AM, ET

PET VET DREAM TEAM (3rd Season)

11:00-11:30 AM, ET

HOPE IN THE WILD (2nd Season)

11:30-12:00 PM, ET

BEST FRIENDS FUREVER WITH KEL MITCHELL (NEW)

Please note: In some markets, CBS News' CBS THIS MORNING: SATURDAY will be broadcast 7:00-9:00 AM, ET/PT.



