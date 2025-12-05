Video: Apple Shares DOWN CEMETERY ROAD Finale Sneak Peek Clip

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Apple TV has released a sneak peek clip from the final episode of “Down Cemetery Road,” starring and executive produced by Academy Award-winner Emma Thompson and two-time Olivier Award winner Ruth Wilson. In the episode, everything Sarah has fought for hangs in the balance. The season finale will premiere on Wednesday, December 10.

When a house explodes in a quiet Oxford suburb and a girl disappears in the aftermath, neighbor Sarah Trafford (Ruth Wilson) becomes obsessed with finding her and enlists the help of private investigator Zoë Boehm (Emma Thompson). Zoë and Sarah suddenly find themselves in a complex conspiracy that reveals people long believed dead are still among the living, while the living are fast joining the dead.

The ensemble cast includes BAFTA Award winner Adeel Akhtar, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Emmy Award nominee Tom Goodman-Hill, BAFTA Award winner Darren Boyd, Tom Riley, SAG Award nominee Adam Godley, Sinead Matthews, Ken Nwosu, Fehinti Balogun and Aiysha Hart.

Produced by 60Forty Films, “Down Cemetery Road” is written by Morwenna Banks (“Slow Horses”) who also serves as executive producer alongside Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta and Tom Nash at 60Forty Films, Thompson, and “Down Cemetery Road” author Mick Herron. Natalie Bailey (“Bay of Fires”) serves as lead director for the series.

Photo Credit: Apple