Cabaret Roundup: December 8-14- Christine Ebersole, Joe Iconis & More

Are you trying to plan your entertainment for the week or looking for a fun show to see this weekend? We have you covered with jazz, cabaret, comedy, and more! NYC has so many incredible events, but here are a few top picks to consider this week including cabaret stars KT Sullivan, Stacy Sullivan, Jeff Harnar, and Todd Murray in one joyous holiday show, song and dance duo Nic and Desi, a Sound of Music singalong hosted by Christine Ebersole, and more.

We Love the Winter Weather: Songs of the Season at Birdland Jazz Club

December 8 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Four award-winning New York favorites—KT Sullivan, Stacy Sullivan, Jeff Harnar, and Todd Murray—bring We Love the Winter Weather to the Birdland stage, joined by music director Jon Weber. This eclectic and entertaining holiday cabaret features material by Irving Berlin, Sammy Cahn, Jule Styne, Carol Hall, Danny Apolinar, David Friedman, and Mel Tormé, with nods to “Grandma,” Elvis, Peggy Lee, and a “short attention span theater” retelling of White Christmas. Each performer is a heavyweight: KT Sullivan—Lorelei Lee in Broadway’s Gentlemen Prefer Blondes—is an internationally acclaimed cabaret artist in residence at the Algonquin Hotel and Artistic Director of the Mabel Mercer Foundation. Jeff Harnar, winner of multiple MAC, Bistro, and BroadwayWorld Awards, recently sold out Birdland with his album release Sammy Cahn The Second Time Around. Stacy Sullivan, a MAC and Nightlife Award winner, is renowned for her Peggy Lee tribute, which has toured internationally from London to Carnegie Recital Hall. Todd Murray, known for his acclaimed album CROON and his widely heard holiday originals, has sold out venues nationwide and abroad. Their musical director, Jon Weber, hosts NPR’s Piano Jazz, and his newest release Simple Complex rose to #1 on the charts. Together, this dream team brings chemistry that will warm your winter fingers.

Tickets: Tickets start at $35.46 including fees. There is a $20 minimum on food or drinks per person. Livestream available at veeps.com/birdland.

David Archuleta : My Only Wish at Joe's Pub

December 9 to 14

Tickets available here.

Since first stepping into the pop spotlight at age 17, David Archuleta has embodied the kind of genuine star power that can’t be manufactured. After years of dazzling audiences with his radiant personality and phenomenal voice—a journey that’s included turning out multiple platinum-selling hits, achieving global acclaim as a captivating live performer, and emerging as an undeniable fixture on the pop-culture scene—the Miami-born singer/songwriter experienced a major personal transformation that radically altered his identity as an artist. As shown on his 2024 compelling single “Hell Together,” Archuleta has dramatically expanded the landscape of his songwriting and devoted himself to making pop music with equal parts uncompromising emotion and exhilarating impact.

Tickets: Tickets are $85 (inclusive of advance phone/web service fee; door price). There is a 2 drink or 1 food item minimum, per person, during every show at Joe's Pub. The Friday and Saturday performances are sold out and the other shows are going fast.

Tammy McCann Merry Christmas Baby at Dizzy’s Club (Jazz at Lincoln Center)

December 10 @ 7 & 9 pm

Tickets available here.

Celebrate the season with Chicago’s own Tammy McCann, as the powerhouse vocalist and bandleader returns to Dizzy’s Club for a soulful, hard-swinging holiday set. Known for her rich storytelling and unforgettable voice, McCann brings fresh spirit to seasonal favorites in a performance full of warmth, joy, and timeless swing. It’s a festive night that welcomes every listener.

Tickets: Tickets are $50 ($25 for students). There is a minimum food and/or beverage purchase of $25 per person. The 7 pm performance is sold out but there are still a few left for the 9 pm.

Nic & Desi's Holiday Special at The Green Room 42

Fri. December 12 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Celebrate the season with Broadway’s favorite duo—and real-life couple—Nicolas Dromard & Desiree Davar in a dazzling evening of music, dance, and holiday cheer. With Broadway credits including Wicked, Jersey Boys, Mary Poppins, and West Side Story, Nic & Desi light up the stage with their signature blend of talent, charm, and undeniable chemistry.

Nic & Desi’s Holiday Special is a festive throwback to the golden era of live TV variety shows—think Judy Garland, Bing Crosby, and a nod to White Christmas, the show where their own love story began. Part concert, part classic holiday special, this retro-inspired evening is packed with show-stopping choreography, nostalgic tunes, and a few sparkling surprises.

Tickets: Remaining tickets start at $39. There is no minimum at the Green Room 42. Livestream tickets are available for $19.

The 15th Annual Joe Iconis Christmas Extravaganza at 54 Below

December 12 to December 14 @ 7 & 11 pm

Tickets available here.

Joe and his merry band of musical theater punks descend on every square inch of 54 Below with their legendary holiday tradition that brings their insane celebration of all things red and green back to the heart of the theater district. Written by Joe Iconis, directed by John Simpkins, and produced by Jennifer Ashley Tepper, this wild yuletide explosion is part rock concert, part theater piece, and part theme park attraction come to life. Featuring brand new holiday songs, old favorites, a huge cast of musical theater all-stars, feisty elves, emotional reindeer, an inebriated Mr. and Mrs. Claus, and more whiskey-fueled shenanigans than you can shake a candy cane at, it promises to be the hap-hap-happiest holiday hoedown ever seen on stage. Find the full list of guest performers here.

Tickets: Tickets start at $40.50. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum. (The 7 pm performances are already sold out, and the tickets for the 11 pm performances are going fast so get yours now.)

Christine Pedi - Snow Bizness at The Beechman

December 1 3 at 7

Tickets available here.

Do you hear what I hear? 17 years ago, Christine Pedi, created holiday magic on The Beechman stage...after a lawsuit by St. Nicholas (no joke), a title change, and adopting the dog of her dreams, she's coming back home to The Beechman and bringing her annual holiday show with her!

All you want for Christmas is Barbra Streisand, Patti Lupone, Liza, Julie Andrews, Carol Channing and all you favorite Divas stuffed into one big musical Christmas stocking?

Longtime SiriusXM RADIO personality & musical theater powerhouse Christine Pedi (Chicago, Forbidden Broadway, Newsical the Musical) conjures them up in her joyful and triumphant Snow Bizness.

Tickets: Tickets start at $25. There is a $25 food & drink minimum.

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s The Sound of Music Sing-A-Long at 92NY (Hosted by Christine Ebersole )

December 14 at 2:30

Tickets available here.

Get ready to channel your inner Maria von Trapp at Rodgers & Hammerstein’s The Sound of Music Sing-A-Long — a magical celebration of the 60th anniversary of the beloved 1965 movie musical! Experience this cinematic classic in glorious full-screen technicolor and a brand-new 4K Ultra HD digital master, complete with onscreen lyrics so you can sing every note.

Relive the inspiring true story of The Trapp Family Singers, featuring the unforgettable Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer, and celebrate timeless Rodgers & Hammerstein songs like “Do-Re-Mi,” “My Favorite Things,” “Edelweiss,” “Climb Ev’ry Mountain” …and many more.

Before the film, pick up your complimentary tote bag filled with interactive surprises and learn how to join in the fun. Costumes encouraged — come dressed as your favorite character! A joyous and unforgettable experience — don’t miss out!

Tickets: Tickets start at $75 (and are almost sold out). Your ticket automatically enters you into a raffle for a one-night stay for two at the legendary von Trapp Family Lodge & Resort in Stowe, Vermont.