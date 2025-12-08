Zach Theater To Add Adult Acting Classes

🎭 NEW! Austin Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Austin & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Zach Theater will present the return of Zach Adult Acting Classes to be offered at Zach Theater’s main campus and Zach North beginning February 9, 2026.

The twelve-week semesters will be weekdays Monday through Thursday from 6-9pm with classes beginning with foundations in acting and later advanced technique, and audition preparation with a maximum of 12 participants per class.

“For years, members of our community have encouraged us to add adult classes to our programming, and we are thrilled to share that this new initiative will launch in 2026. As a professional theater with a long history of serving young people, we are excited to create a space where adults can explore acting and strengthen their skills. These classes will reflect the same level of quality and care that audiences expect from our work on stage, supported by exceptional teaching artists who will guide adults in meaningful and inspiring ways,” said Zach Director of Education, Nat Miller.

Instructors Include:

Kathryn Osborne (Downtown Campus)

Rick Roemer (Downtown & North Campus)

Johanna Whitmore (North Campus)

About Zach Adult Acting Classes:

Zach’s Adult Acting Classes offer a welcoming space for both beginners and seasoned performers to build confidence, sharpen technique, and deepen authenticity. Through scene work, core acting methods like Meisner and Stanislavski, and supportive coaching, students explore voice, movement, and emotional connection in a safe, vibrant environment. Whether you're prepping for auditions or just craving creative expression, these classes will help you shine onstage and beyond.

For more information and to register for classes visit zachtheater.org/adultclasses.

Austin Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. MATILDA: THE MUSICAL (Gaslight-Baker Theatre) 16.9% of votes 2. SISTER ACT (Bastrop Opera House) 6.1% of votes 3. SHREK (Broke Thespians Theatre Company) 5.8% of votes Vote Now!