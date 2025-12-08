AVATAR: FIRE AND ASH Specials Coming to ABC News This December

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

This December, ABC News will premiere two new specials in celebration of Avatar: Fire and Ash, the latest entry in THE FRANCHISE from filmmaker James Cameron. The new film hits theaters on December 19.

Avatar: A New Era –Special Edition of 20/20” will air Friday, Dec. 12 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC, next day on Hulu and Disney+, and a special “All Access” on “ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis” streams Monday, Dec. 15 (8:00 p.m. EST), across ABC News Live, Disney+ and Hulu. Learn more about THE SPECIALS below!

“Avatar: A New Era – Special Edition of 20/20” (Friday, Dec. 12)

“Avatar: A New Era – Special Edition of 20/20” provides viewers with an inside look at the newest film. With rare access to Cameron, the cast and the creative minds behind the “Avatar” phenomenon, whose original 2009 film is the highest-grossing film of all time, the special uncovers the world of “Avatar,” including its empathy, connection to the natural world, and impact on art, technology and the human spirit.

“Avatar: A New Era” takes viewers inside the mind of Oscar-winning director James Cameron, who reveals not only how he made “Avatar,” but why. From his passion for exploring the darkest depths of Earth’s oceans to his celebration of Indigenous people as guardians of our fragile world, the special examines how Cameron’s first threequel as a director feels as timely as it does epic. But beyond a trip to the paradise-like Pandora — illustrative of Cameron the dreamer — the program is also a one-hour journey with James Cameron the inventor, explorer, farmer and family man.

The special visits Lightstorm Entertainment, the creative hub where Cameron and his crew make dreams a reality, and catches up with the indomitable cast, including leading couple Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña and tireless collaborators Sigourney Weaver and Kate Winslet. Viewers will also meet Spanish actress and newcomer Oona Chaplin, joining the cast as the fearsome leader of a rival Na’vi clan, and hear Miley Cyrus discuss “Dream as One,” a new song featured in the film inspired by the tragic loss of her home to a fire in 2018.

“Avatar: A New Era – Special Edition of 20/20” is produced by ABC News Studios and “20/20.” Matt Lombardi is executive producer. Janice Johnston is executive producer of “20/20.” David Sloan is senior executive producer of ABC News Studios.

“ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis” (Monday, Dec. 15)

“ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis” will feature an in-depth “All Access” interview with the cast of “Avatar: Fire and Ash.” Davis sat down with the cast and creators of the film, James Cameron, Sigourney Weaver, Oona Chaplin, Zoë Saldana, Sam Worthington and Stephan Lang, as well as newcomers Jack Champion, Bailey Bass and Trinity Bliss, over two days in Paris ahead of the European premiere to discuss their experiences creating the film. “ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis” is executive produced by Denise Rehrig.

Photo Credit: Disney