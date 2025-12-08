Video: Watch Ethan Hawke Receive Sardi's Portrait on CBS SUNDAY MORNING





CBS Sunday Morning recently dedicated a segment to stage and screen performer Ethan Hawke, who stars as Broadway lyricist Lorenz Hart in the new film Blue Moon. The movie takes place in Sardi's Restaurant in 1943, and, fittingly, the morning show sat down with the actor at the iconic venue to discuss the project.

Hawke also looks back at some of the other highlights of his career, including Dead Poets Society, Training Day, and his Broadway debut in a 1992 production of Chekhov's The Seagull. Watch the full segment, where the actor is surprised with his very own Sardi's portrait.

Directed by Richard Linklater, Blue Moon takes place at Sardi's Restaurant on the opening night of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Oklahoma! in 1943, a day that marked the unofficial breakup of Rodgers and Hart. The movie features a starry cast including Hawke as Hart and Andrew Scott as Richard Rodgers, along with Margaret Qualley and Bobby Cannavale.

Check out our interview with the stars of the film, who discuss the bond between Rodgers and Hart. Additionally, watch as theatre historian Jennifer Ashley Tepper goes inside the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts to take a look at the Sardi's portraits on display when the movie takes place. The movie is now playing in theaters nationwide.

Rodgers and Hart helmed such musicals as Babes in Arms and Pal Joey, in addition to the 1934 hit ballad "Blue Moon" from which the film gets its title. Rodgers and Hammerstein went on to create several hits themselves, with South Pacific, The King and I, and The Sound of Music among them.