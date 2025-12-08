Feature: THE LAS VEGAS MEN'S CHORUS KICKS OFF SEASON 33 DEC. 13 AND 14

🎭 NEW! LasVegas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for LasVegas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Don't miss the Las Vegas Men's Chorus 33rd season opening with 'Let Your Heart Be Light' at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 13 and at 2 p.m. on Dec. 14 at Artemus W. Ham Concert Hall. Secure your tickets now to join this festive celebration.

Featuring 100 dynamic singers and high-energy dancers, this holiday extravaganza will delight with Santa, Rudolph, elves, and inspired arrangements of favorites by artists like Stevie Wonder and Bing Crosby, creating a warm, joyful anticipation.

“For over 33 years, really, we've been delighting the Las Vegas Valley with a holiday spectacle. Every holiday is really one of our largest concerts that we put together, so imagine 100 singers on stage, 10 dancers in a full dance line, a full band, and a beautiful cellist. We have an actual cacophony of block and spiel players this year,” explained Ryan Miller, president and producer of the Las Vegas Men's Chorus.

Founded in 1993, LVMC has grown into a vibrant community celebrating social justice, inclusion, diversity, and equity through music, fostering a sense of connection and purpose among attendees.

“Season 33 is the year of doubling down on our commitment. We've expanded our community concert series by adding a second show time for all of our main stage shows, as well as an event every month to bring low-cost or no-cost concerts for our community,” added Miller.

“We have, on average, offered about 10 concerts a year that are around the Valley, including our partnership with the Clark County Library District, New Song Hope Church, Sun City Anthem, and the LGBT Center of Las Vegas. We try to take the show on the road,” laughed Miller.

Miller, born and raised in Springfield, Ohio, was inspired by a performance by Marvin Hamlin at the town's Memorial Hall as part of his tour. His mother took him as a very young child, and when he heard Hamlin sing and play the piano, he fell in love with music.

“When I was five years old, I asked my parents for a piano we couldn't afford. My dad washed a couple of cars, did a deal with a guy, and got a piano in the house.”

Miller’s day job brought him to the West Coast, and now he works as an account director for a major coffee chain.

“I'm very business-focused during the day. LVMC gives me that musical outlet. When I moved to Las Vegas, I was very honored to serve on some nonprofit boards out East, to sing with the Boston Gamers Chorus, and to serve on their board, which is one of the original gay choruses in the country. I moved here, and immediately, the first thing I did was look up men's choruses in Vegas and found the Las Vegas Men's Chorus,” said Miller.

“I think especially this year, we all need a little bit of joy and a little bit of love. If anything, that is what an LVMC performance provides. Our audience tells us time and time again that experiencing an LVMC concert is to experience joy,” he added.

Tickets for Let Your Heart Be Light start at $30.75 (including online fees) and can be purchased through the UNLV Performing Arts Center Box Office, open Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. with special pricing for seniors, military, children, and students.

Free parking will be offered at the UNLV Cottage Grove Parking Garage, conveniently located next to Artemus W. Ham Concert Hall at 1071 Cottage Grove Ave. Additional accessibility options are available; visit lvmenschorus.org for more information to ensure a comfortable experience for all attendees.

