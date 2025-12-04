Ballets with a Twist Set Premiere of HOT TODDY Dance Film

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

New York City-based dance company, Ballets with a Twist, has announced the premiere of Hot Toddy: A Dance and Music Film Extravaganza. The debut will feature the company’s own B-Twist Orchestra, a collection of internationally-acclaimed musicians.

Free, virtual weekend watch parties will take place February 20 at 8pm, February 21 at 2pm, 8pm, and 10pm, and February 22 at 2pm, 8pm, and 10pm EST via Ballets with a Twist’s official streaming platform, the Twist Theater here.

Choreographed by Artistic Director Marilyn Klaus, with original music by composer Stephen Gaboury and costumes by Catherine Zehr, Hot Toddy was originally conceived as part of the company’s touring production, Cocktail Hour: The Show.

Directed by Tribeca Film Festival award winner Emma Huibregtse, the film rendition is reminiscent of old Hollywood, drawing the viewer into a world of big personalities and undeniable charm. Set in a 1920s speakeasy, society couples collide with a trio of plotting flappers. A flabbergasted policeman, lackadaisical mayor, and live orchestra join in on the fun in a fantastical finale for the books.

About Ballets with a Twist

Marilyn Klaus, whose choreography has been seen internationally, formed Ballets with a Twist in association with Grammy-nominated composer Stephen Gaboury and Costume Designer Catherine Zehr. Her company has appeared in a wide range of venues throughout the country, from Cleveland’s Playhouse Square and New York City’s Beacon Theatre to Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts and the Tribeca Film Festival.

“Ballets with a Twist is a company with a pop sensibility. We bring people into the theater by offering an exciting nightlife experience. Our signature production, Cocktail Hour: The Show, is an audience builder. We’ve been touring all over the states and finding very appreciative audiences,” explains Klaus.

She added “the show is composed of cultural cocktails—it’s a way to look at different aspects of culture in one evening. For me, it’s about uplifting the spirit—and it’s fun because there are various meanings to the term ‘spirit’.”

Stephen Gaboury’s compositions have been performed by celebrated musicians nationwide. As a composer, arranger, and pianist, he has collaborated and toured the world with pop/rock icon Cyndi Lauper for over 15 years. Performance highlights include concerts with the New York Pops at Carnegie Hall and the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra. Mr. Gaboury has performed at the Nobel Peace Prize Award Ceremony, and at the first pop concert at The Great Wall of China. Live or in the recording studio, he has worked with such artists as Laura Nyro, Patti LaBelle, Shawn Colvin, Shaggy, Sarah McLachlan, Ornette Coleman, Norah Jones, Chris Botti, Rosanne Cash, Rufus Wainwright, Rickie Lee Jones, Ben E. King, Angela Bofill, Gato Barbieri, Vickie Sue Robinson, Pat Monahan, Suzanne Vega, and Scott Weiland.

Catherine Zehr is the artistic force behind the company’s costume design. Her creations evoke the origins and essence of each dance with dazzling colors and ornamentation. Zehr honed her skills while working at major American fashion houses, then by designing and manufacturing attire for her own label. She studied art and design at Washington University and New York City’s Fashion Institute of Technology, where she and the company delivered the presentation “Designing Costumes for Ballets with a Twist” as part of The Museum at FIT’s Fashion Culture series.

Photo Credit: Nico Malvaldi