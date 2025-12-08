93rd Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade to Air Nationwide This December

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The 93rd Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade Supporting Marine Toys for Tots, produced by Associated Television International, will be televised nationwide as a two-hour primetime special on The CW Network on Friday night, December 12, 2025 from 8:00 – 10:00 p.m. ET/PT.

The parade will be led by Grand Marshal Luke Wilson, Emmy Award-winning actor known for his roles in movies like “Legally Blonde,” “Old School,” “The Royal Tenenbaums,” and Kevin Costner’s Western Epic “Horizon.”

Anthony Anderson (Emmy Award-nominated actor, producer, comedian, and humanitarian, who most recently appeared in Amazon MGM’s action thriller, “G20” is the recipient of the Parade’s 2025 Humanitarian of the Year. Domi Gergely, a three-year-old child hailing from Prince George's, MD, serves as the Parade’s Toddler Junior Grand Marshal and Toddler of the Year Winner for Marine Toys for Tots.

Hosted by Erik Estrada, Laura McKenzie, Dean Cain and Montel Williams, along with Co-Host Elizabeth Stanton, performers will include: Ventriloquist Terry Fator with Winston, The Impersonating Turtle, Estelle, Thelma Houston, Anna Azerli, Melinda Lindler, Liz Lentz, Sarah Reeves, Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles, Sebastian Bach and Jet Velocity All Star Band consisting of Janea Ebs, Jason Ebs, Magician Suzanne LeBach, Matt Starr, Adam Kury and Tracii Guns and The CW’s MASTERS OF ILLUSION My Uyên, Murray SawChuck and Dani Elizabeth.

Eight Dozen Celebrities in the parade include Rick Monday, David Longoria, Carol Connors, Kathy Garver, Ian Ziering, Marisol Nichols, Dancing With The Stars Champion Sharna Burgess, Tori Spelling and Brian Austin Green celebrating their 25th Anniversary as the characters of Donna and David respectively on the television show, Melrose Place 90210, and Cast Members from the television shows, The Bold and the Beautiful, The Young and the Restless, Days of our Lives, The Bay, The Sandlot, author Cesar Millan, KTLA’s Andrew Riesmeyer and Samantha Cortese, and a host of global beauty pageants titleholders.

The parade also includes: seven award-winning bands, nine character balloons, six floats, and 16 novelties, including 39 Nate Truman Star Cars from movies and television shows. To learn more about the Hollywood Christmas Parade, please visit the parade’s official website here.