Apple Renews PLATONIC Starring Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Apple TV has announced a season three renewal for “Platonic,” the comedy series starring and executive produced by Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne.

“We couldn’t be more excited to get back into the world of ‘Platonic’ with our amazing partners, Rose and Seth and Sony and Apple” said co-creators Nicholas Stoller and Francesca Delbanco.

“‘Platonic' is proof there is no duo better at making us belly laugh at mid life crises than Seth and Rose,” said Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV. "Nick and Francesca accomplished the rare feat of taking the show to the next level in season two, and, along with our partners at Sony, we can’t wait to see what they cook up for season three.”

“Platonic” follows a platonic pair of former best friends approaching midlife (Rogen and Byrne) who reconnect after a long rift. The duo’s friendship becomes all-consuming — and hilariously destabilizes their lives. Season two picks up with everyone’s favorite pair of best friends as they contend with new midlife hurdles, including work, weddings and partners in crises. The duo tries their best to be each other’s rock, but sometimes rocks break things. The season two cast also includes Luke Macfarlane and Carla Gallo, and introduces Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, Beck Bennett and Milo Manheim as guest stars.

“Platonic” is produced by Sony Pictures Television, where Nick Stoller’s Global Solutions has an overall deal. Byrne, Stoller, Delbanco and Conor Welch executive produce, along with Rogen, Evan Goldberg and James Weaver for Point Grey Pictures.

Photo Credit: Apple