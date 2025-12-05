Listen: WICKED: FOR GOOD Score Album Available Now

Click Here for More on WICKED Film

Republic Records has released the official score album for Wicked: For Good, containing all the instrumental underscoring written for the film by Stephen Schwartz and John Powell. It is available on streaming platforms, CD, and vinyl. Listen to it below, and check out BroadwayWorld's exclusive interview with Powell and executive music producer Stephen Oremus.

This follows the 2024 score album for Wicked: Part One, which was recently nominated for Best Score Soundtrack at the GRAMMYs. It also includes "A Wicked Good Finale," featuring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, which appears at the end of the film. The official soundtrack for the movie, featuring the musical numbers, is also available now.

Tracklist

1. Building a Golden Road

2. Bubbles and Rainbows

3. Backstage Confrontation

4. Lies in the Sky

5. Forest Furnishing

6. Governor Nessa’s Petty Proclamations

7. Oz Is Lost

8. Sisterly Reunion

9. All Around the Wicked Witch of the East

10. Tin Woodman

11. Wedding Preparations

12. A Model Wizard

13. Monkey Freedom

14. Popular Wedding Music

15. Cages, Chaos and Cake

16. Lust and Betrayal

17. Cyclones and Premonitions

18. Requiem for a Witch

19. Witches Get Snitches

20. Getting What You Wanted

21. Ride to See Elphie

22. Into the Closet

23. The Melting

24. The Story of the Green Bottle

25. The Rise of Glinda

26. Glinda’s Speech

27. A Wicked Good Finale (feat. Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo)

28. Wicked: For Good Suite

The second half of the Wicked adaptation, Wicked: For Good, is now in theaters. Opening on November 21, the movie brought in $150 million in North America during its opening weekend, plus $76 million internationally, bringing its global total to $226 million. Wicked: For Good marks the biggest opening weekend for a film based on a Broadway musical, beating a record set by the first film last year.

Wicked: Part One film grossed $112.5 million during its opening weekend in 2024. By the end of its theatrical run, it grossed over $756 million worldwide. Domestically, it became one of the top 50 highest-grossing movies in the United States of all time, and was also the highest-grossing movie based on a Broadway musical in the U.S. upon its release.

Get tickets to see Wicked: For Good in theaters and check out critics' reviews here. Listen to the soundtrack here.

Wicked: For Good picks up after the 2024 blockbuster. Elphaba, now demonized as The Wicked Witch of the West, lives in exile, hidden within the Ozian forest while continuing her fight for the freedom of Oz’s silenced Animals and desperately trying to expose the truth she knows about The Wizard.

Wicked: For Good is directed by Jon M. Chu and stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. Other cast members include Tony-nominee Colman Domingo as the voice of the Cowardly Lion and Sharon D. Clarke (Caroline, or Change) as the voice of Elphaba’s childhood nanny, Dulcibear.

Photo Credit: Universal