Level33 Entertainment Acquires Distribution Rights For Ryan Francis's Futuristic SPEED TRAIN

Level33 Entertainment acquired distribution rights to the Ryan Francis action-thriller feature film 'Speed Train,' the story of a futuristic train journey that spirals into chaos when a tech genius hacks into the brain implants of passengers. A diverse group of travelers must unite to reclaim control, facing immediate threats and the profound implications of unchecked technological advancement.

Available in theaters and to buy or rent on-demand via all key streaming platforms starting December 5, 2025, 'Speed Train' is directed, co-written, and produced by Ryan Francis along with frequent collaborator Daemon Hillin, and stars Nicky Whalen (Crescent City, Hall Pass, The Wedding Ringer), Scout Taylor Compton (Halloween, The Runaways, Obsessed), Louis Mandylor (The Debt Collector, Rambo: Last Blood, My Big Fat Greek Wedding), and Oliver Masucci (Fantastic Beasts: The SECRETS OF Dumbledore, Look Who's Back).

"We are thrilled to announce that Level33 Entertainment has secured the distribution rights to Ryan Francis's futuristic action feature, 'Speed Train.' This film not only delivers exhilarating fight sequences aboard a hijacked train but also thoughtfully explores profound themes surrounding technology and humanity's relationship with it," said Level 33 Entertainment President & CEO, Andreas Olavarria.

Speed Train' is written by Ryan Francis and Judah Ray, with story by James Cullen Bressack and Robert Thompson. Producers are Daemon Hillin, Ryan Francis, Precious V. Mayes, and Carolina Brasil. Additional cast includes Jade Patteri (Spinning Out Of Control), Liana Ramirez (Power Rangers Beast Morphers), Karmel Bortoleti (Heartless Ukraine 2022, Unfelt), Mike Manning (This Is Us, Teen Wolf, The Bay), and Kristos Andrews (The Bay, This Just In). Production companies are Hillin Entertainment and Everbright Pictures, along with Benetone Films. Hillin and Francis will partner with Level 33 Entertainment on Scout Taylor Compton's directorial debut, 'Bring the Law,' with Mickey Rourke, which will be released in Q1 2026.

The deal for 'Speed Train' was negotiated by Marc Clebanoff of Odyssey Motion Pictures on behalf of the filmmakers and by Andreas Olavarria for Level 33. Odyssey is handling international sales for the film. 'Speed Train' is now available for pre-order on AppleTV https://apple.co/48IOoLe and Fandango At Home https://bit.ly/44p5GdN. Check out where to watch the film on December 5 - https://geni.us/SpeedTrain