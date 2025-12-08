COME FROM AWAY is Coming to Gander's Joseph R. Smallwood Arts and Culture Centre in summer 2026

🎭 NEW! Montreal Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Montreal & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Following a third record-breaking summer season, director Jillian Keiley's production of Irene Sankoff and David Hein's Come From Away will return to Gander's Joseph R. Smallwood Arts and Culture Centre in summer 2026.

Tickets are now on sale for performances from June 28 to September 13, 2026. Returning and new cast and band members will be announced in the new year.

Producer, Michael Rubinoff said, “Over the past three seasons, more than 50,000 theatregoers from around the globe have journeyed to Gander to experience this extraordinary production, one that has earned universal acclaim. This year marks 25 years since the tragedy of 9/11, a day when so many innocent lives were lost. Come From Away stands as both a remembrance of those we lost and a commemoration of the compassion, generosity, and humanity that shone so brightly in Gander and its surrounding communities during one of the darkest moments in our history. We remain steadfast in our commitment to sharing this story in the community where it happened and continuing to shine a light in the darkness.”

Come From Away's book, music and lyrics are by Tony and Grammy nominees Irene Sankoff and David Hein, orchestrations by August Eriksmoen and arrangements by Ian Eisendrath. Under the direction of Jillian Keiley, the production's creative team includes Marc Kimelman (Choreography), Jonathan Monro (Music Supervision), Evan Watts Smith (Music Direction) Shawn Kerwin (Scenic Design), Marie Sharpe (Costume Design), Leigh Ann Vardy (Lighting Design), Josh Liebert (Sound Design), Dayton/Walters Casting, CSA, CDC (Casting), Pat Dempsey (Production Manager) and Karl Simmons (Technical Director).

Come From Away is produced by Michael Rubinoff on behalf of You Are Here Inc., a Newfoundland and Labrador not for profit theatre company established to produce the show in Gander.

Come From Away, the award-winning musical worldwide returns home for a fourth season. The musical tells the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the communities in Newfoundland and Labrador that welcomed them on 9/11. Come From Away is performed at the Joseph R. Smallwood Arts and Culture Centre on Airport Boulevard in Gander, the town where the story unfolds.

