Video: Final Trailer for GAME OF THRONES Prequel A KNIGHT OF THE SEVEN KINGDOMS

HBO has released the official trailer for the original half-hour drama series A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms, the new prequel series set in the world of Game of Thrones. The six-episode season will debut on Sunday, January 18 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. The new trailer first debuted during a panel at CCXP Brazil.

Set a century before the events of “Game of Thrones," the series follows two unlikely heroes who wandered Westeros: a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.

The cast features Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan “Dunk” the Tall, Dexter Sol Ansell as Egg, Daniel Ings as Ser Lyonel Baratheon, Bertie Carvel as Baelor Targaryen, Danny Webb as Ser Arlan of Pennytree, Sam Spruell as Maekar Targaryen, Shaun Thomas as Raymun Fossoway, Finn Bennett as Aerion Targaryen, Edward Ashley as Ser Steffon Fossoway, Tanzyn Crawford as Tanselle, Henry Ashton as Daeron Targaryen, Youssef Kerkour as Steely Pate, Tom Vaughan-Lawlor as Plummer and Daniel Monks as Ser Manfred Dondarrion.

The show comes from Co-Creator/Executive Producer, George R. R. Martin; Co-Creator/Showrunner/Executive Producer, Ira Parker. Executive Producers Sarah Bradshaw, Owen Harris, Ryan Condal and Vince Gerardis. Directors, Owen Harris and Sarah Adina Smith.