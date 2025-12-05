Video: Watch the Trailer for Jin's 'RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR' THE MOVIE Concert Event

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





The official trailer has been released for #RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR THE MOVIE, a brand-new concert film documenting the journey of Jin’s first solo tour. The big-screen experience aims to celebrate the passionate bond between the global star and ARMY (BTS’s official fandom).

Tickets are available for the movie now here, which will come to worldwide cinemas on December 27 and 28. Tickets will be available in Korea beginning Wednesday, December 17. Select territories, including France, the Netherlands, and the Philippines, will be screening the movie on January 10 and 11.

Spanning 10 cities and 20 performances, the movie captures the most thrilling moments of the tour, such as live performances, interviews, behind-the-scenes footage, a mission-based costume change, and more. The cinematic event also features exclusive bonuses, including a “cookie video” revealing tour preparations and the interactive “Sing Along Game” mission with a karaoke version of “Super Tuna” designed for fans to connect and sing along.

ABOUT Jin:

Jin (Kim, Seok jin) is a South Korean singer, songwriter, and member of the 21st-century pop icons, BTS. Solo credits include “Awake,” “Epiphany,” and “Moon,” and original soundtracks for Korean TV series, including “Yours” (‘Jirisan’).

Jin co-wrote his first official solo single, “The Astronaut” (released in October 2022), with Coldplay, showcasing his distinct charm as a multi-talented musician. Widely known as “Worldwide Handsome,” Jin continues to charm audiences through a variety of content and TV appearances. In July 2024, Jin represented South Korea as a torchbearer in the Paris 2024 Olympic Torch Relay. That same year, he released his first solo album Happy. Building on that momentum, Jin returned in May 2025 with his highly-anticipated second solo album, Echo. Just a month after its release, Jin embarked on his first-ever solo tour, #RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR, with stops across Asia, Europe, and the United States.

ABOUT BTS:

BTS, an acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan or “Beyond the Scene,” are a GRAMMY-nominated South Korean boyband that has been capturing the hearts of millions of fans globally since their debut in June 2013. The members of BTS are RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook.

The band has mobilized millions of fans across the world (named ARMY), collected six No.1 Billboard Hot 100 singles since 2020, and performed multiple sold-out stadium shows across the world. They were also named TIME’s Entertainer of the Year 2020. BTS are 5-time GRAMMY nominees (63rd to 65th GRAMMY Awards) and have been recognized with numerous prestigious awards like the Billboard Music Awards, American Music Awards (Artist of the Year 2021) and MTV Video Music Awards. In June 2025, BTS were fully reunited as all seven members returned from their military service.