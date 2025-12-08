Photos: THE BFG is Now Playing at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

All new production photos have been released for The BFG, based on the novel by Roald Dahl and directed by RSC Co-Artistic Director, Daniel Evans. This darkly comic and mischievous new stage adaptation by Tom Wells, with dramaturgy and additional material by Jenny Worton, runs at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre until 7 February 2026 with Press Night on Tuesday 9 December 2025.

The production visits Chichester Festival Theatre from Monday 9 March – Saturday 11 April 2026, after which it will transfer to Singapore’s Esplanade Theatre for a limited run from Wednesday 22 April 2026, in a new co-producing partnership with Singapore Repertory Theatre and Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay.

The full cast includes Parkey Abeyratne, J.R. Ballantyne, Sonya Cullingford, Ailsa Dalling, Fred Davis, Elisa de Grey, Lottie Johnson, Philip Labey, Helena Lymbery, Shaun McCourt, Corey Mitchell, Aki Nakagawa, Richard Riddell, Luke Sumner, Onioluwa Taiwo and Ben Thompson, Sargon Yelda.

They are joined by Elsie Laslett, Ellemie Shivers and Martha Bailey Vine in the role of Sophie and Maisy Lee, Charlotte Jones and Uma Patel in the role of Kimberley.

The full creative team includes Set Designer, Vicki Mortimer; Costume Designer, Kinnetia Isidore; Lighting Designer, Zoe Spurr; Video Designer, Akhila Krishnan; Illusions, Chris Fisher; Composer, Oleta Haffner; Sound Designer, Carolyn Downing; Choreographer and Movement Director, Ira Mandela Siobhan; Puppetry Co-Designer, Daisy Beattie; and Senior Set Design Associate, Matt Hellyer. The Casting Director is Christopher Worrall CDG; and the Children’s Casting Director is Verity Naughton CDG.

One extraordinary night, a young orphan named Sophie is snatched by a giant and taken far away to Giant Country.

There she learns that human-eating giants are guzzling 'norphans' the world over. But she soon discovers that her new friend, the BFG, is different – he's a dream-catching, snozzcumber-munching gentle soul who refuses to eat humans.

While other giants wreak havoc, the BFG ignites Sophie's imagination, and they devise a daring plan to save children everywhere. In the end, the smallest human bean and the gentlest giant prove that a dream can change the world.

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner