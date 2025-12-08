BLACK CYPRESS BAYOU and More Set for Definition Theatre Company 2026 Season

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Definition Theatre has revealed its 2026 season lineup, featuring three productions that explore identity, love, justice, and the power of artistic expression. The season kicks off with the Chicago premiere of Black Cypress Bayou by Kristen Adele Calhoun, directed by Ericka Ratcliff, running February 13 - March 15, 2026, followed by the Amplify World Premiere of Keerah by Netta Walker, directed by McKenzie Chinn, running May 29 - June 28 and concludes with How We Got On by Idris Goodwin, directed by Artistic Director Tyrone Phillips, running September 11-27, 2026. All productions will be performed at Definition at 55th, the company's storefront theater located at 1160 E 55th Street in Hyde Park.

Additionally, the company will present the return of its Amplify New Play Festival in July 2026, showcasing the next generation of Chicago playwrights. The call for new play submissions is out now and focuses on stories of everyday people.

ABOUT THE SEASON

The Chicago premiere of

Black Cypress Bayou

by Kristen Adele Calhoun

directed by Ericka Ratcliff

February 13 - March 15, 2026

Press Opening: February 19, 2026

Tickets: Starting at $30

On a sweltering Texas night, Vernita Manifold calls her daughters home to the bayou after the richest man in East Texas turns up dead. The Manifold women know more than they're willing to confess. As buried truths rise and the mysterious Taysha arrives, what begins as wickedly funny chaos becomes a reckoning with history itself. Step into this razor-sharp Chicago premiere where history refuses to stay buried.

The Amplify World Premiere of

Keerah

by Netta Walker

directed by McKenzie Chinn

May 29 - June 28, 2026

Press Opening: June 4, 2026

Tickets: Starting at $30

A reunion years in the making—live on camera. Two aspiring writers meet in a Chicago restaurant and fall into an intense summer romance built on literature, banter, and bad timing. Seven years later, she's a successful TV writer in London who's turned their relationship into a hit series. He's the journalist who shows up to interview her about it. Inspired by Orpheus and Eurydice, this dramedy explores love, art, and the stories we tell about each other.

Two-Week Limited Engagement

How We Got On

by Idris Goodwin

directed by Artistic Director Tyrone Phillips

September 11-27, 2026

Press Opening: September 13, 2026

Tickets: Starting at $30

It's the 1980s, and three suburban teens—Hank, Julian, and Luann—are determined to make their mark on the explosive new world of hip-hop. Armed with turntables, notebooks, and raw talent, they navigate family struggles, cultural isolation, and ruthless rivalries as they chase their dreams. Guided by a sultry DJ, this electrifying production celebrates the generation that helped build hip-hop from the ground up.

AMPLIFY NEW PLAY FESTIVAL - July 2026

Definition Theatre's annual Amplify New Play Festival returns in July 2026, featuring staged readings and workshops of new works by Chicago playwrights. The festival culminates with the Amplify Series Six Film Screening, included with all Definition+ Memberships.

