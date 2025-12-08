Video: Melissa Roxburgh Stars in Trailer for Season 2 of THE HUNTING PARTY

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





NBC has debuted the trailer for Season 2 of The Hunting Party, the crime procedural series starring Melissa Roxburgh. The series returns to NBC on Thursday, Jan. 8 at 10 p.m. following Law & Order: SVU

The show follows a small team of investigators led by former FBI profiler Rebecca "Bex" Henderson (Roxburgh). They’ve been assembled to track down and capture the most dangerous killers the world has ever seen, all of whom have just escaped from “The Pit,” a top-secret government prison that’s not supposed to exist.

As Bex races to catch these killers before it's too late, she’ll discover THE ONE thing more twisted than the dangerous fugitives she's chasing is the prison itself that they just escaped from…because “The Pit” wasn’t just a prison.

The new season features guest stars Eric McCormack (The Cottage), Finnigan McCormack, Kelsey Grammer (Finding Neverland), Niecy Nash-Betts, Liz Gillies (13), Jefferson White, and more. Roxburgh, Nick Weschler, Patrick Sabongui, Josh McKenzie and Sara Garcia serve as series regulars.

JJ Bailey (creator) and Jake Coburn are Co-showrunners and executive producers. Thor Freudenthal is the director and executive producer, with Michael Jones Morales as writer and executive producer.

Photo Credit: NBC