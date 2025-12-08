K-POP Group NMIXX Sets Dates for First Global Tour

🎭 NEW! South Korea Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for South Korea & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Rising K-POP girl group NMIXX has announced their first official global tour, NMIXX 1ST WORLD TOUR. Presented by JYP Entertainment and promoted by Live Nation, the 11-city trek launches Tuesday, March 17 in Madrid, Spain at Palacio Vistalegre, with stops in Amsterdam, Paris, London, Toronto, Brooklyn, Oakland, and more before wrapping Thursday, April 9 in Los Angeles, CA at YouTube Theater.

The 1ST WORLD TOUR supports NMIXX’s first full-length album, Blue Valentine, released on October 13, 2025. The project features the title track “Blue Valentine”, alongside songs like “SPINNIN′ ON IT” and two reinterpreted versions of their debut single “O.O”.

One week after the album’s release, the title track “Blue Valentine” hit No. 1 on the Melon Top 100 chart, a major domestic chart, and maintained the top spot across the platform’s HOT 100, daily, weekly charts. The track also reached the top of the monthly chart in November 2025. Globally, "Blue Valentine" has debuted No. 78 on the Billboard Global 200 and No. 43 on the Global 200 Excl. US chart. The album's track 'SPINNIN' ON IT' also charted on NME's 'The 50 Best Songs of 2025' in the U.K.

Following an acclaimed album launch and chart-topping success, NMIXX recently sold out their debut concerts at Incheon Inspire Arena in South Korea on November 29 and 30, setting the stage for their upcoming global tour.

Tickets for the Europe and UK dates go on sale Friday, December 12 at 10 AM local time. North America dates will be available the same day at 3 PM local time here.

The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, access to the pre-show soundcheck, an autographed tour poster, specially designed VIP gift item & more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

NMIXX 1ST WORLD TOUR TOUR DATES:

Tue Mar 17 — Madrid, ES — Palacio Vistalegre

Fri Mar 20 — Amsterdam, NL — AFAS Live

Sun Mar 22 — Paris, FR — Salle Pleyel

Tue Mar 24 — Frankfurt, DE — myticket Jahrhunderthalle

Thu Mar 26 — London, UK — Eventim Apollo

Sun Mar 29 — Toronto, ON — Great Canadian Toronto

Tue Mar 31 — Brooklyn, NY — Brooklyn Paramount

Thu Apr 2 — National Harbor, MD — The Theater at MGM National Harbor

Sat Apr 4 — Irving, TX — The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Tue Apr 7 — Oakland, CA — Paramount Theatre

Thu Apr 9 — Los Angeles, CA — YouTube Theater