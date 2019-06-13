Scoop: Upcoming Storylines for ONE MAGNIFICENT MORNING on THE CW - Saturday, June 22, 2019
UPCOMING STORYLINES FOR "ONE MAGNIFICENT MORNING"
ON The CW FOR SATURDAY, June 22, 2019:
READY, SET, PET
107 - A Friend for Faith
Dawn and her kids are looking to get a new dog that will get along with their cat, Faith. Dawn wants a dog that likes to snuggle and relax, while her kids are looking for something with a little more energy.
THE WILDLIFE DOCS
512 - Let Me Introduce You
We'll introduce you to some animals you may never have heard of... as a cotton-top tamarin, a gibbon, a hyrax and a hornbill visit The Wildlife Docs.
THIS OLD HOUSE: TRADE SCHOOL
212 - Drywells, Kitchen Design, Deck Tiles
At the house, Roger shows Kevin how he's using two lightweight plastic drywells to deal with the water that will come off the roof. Inside, kitchen designer Kathy Marshall shows Kevin how she used cabinetry details and custom wood finishes to create a Scandinavian-inspired kitchen. Norm meets HVAC consultant Evan Trethewey to see a new thermostat that claims to be able to learn your habits and preferences. Tom shows Kevin how he's refurbishing the old pressure-treated deck by covering it over with click-together Ipe deck tiles.
WELCOME HOME
112 - Helping Hands
Three families from Detroit are featured in this special look at the best helping hands Treger and Rob have given homeless families this year: Katlyn and her son Gio get the help they need completing and furnishing their house; Sonya's medical condition wrecks her finances and she ends up homeless with her family; and a young man refuses help so that another family can receive furniture from Treger and Rob's warehouse, but as a surprise, they help the young man as well.
CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL'S ANIMAL TALES
110 - Service & Support
Hosted by Eva LaRue. An ambitious young man dedicated to getting food to animals in need. Stimulating the environment of zoo animals to keep them happy and healthy.
DID I MENTION INVENTION?
107 - Correcting Color Blindness
Host Alie Ward shows us: The glasses allowing the color blind to see colors. The teen inventors of the Smart Steering Wheel. 3D printing clothes. And, the movie actress who helped invent how we communicate.
8:00-8:30 AM ET READY, SET, PET (E/I)
8:30-9:00 AM ET THE WILDLIFE DOCS (E/I) (E/I)
9:00-9:30 AM ET THIS OLD HOUSE: TRADE SCHOOL (E/I)
9:30-10:00 AM ET WELCOME HOME (E/I)
10:00-10:30 AM ET CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL'S ANIMAL TALES (E/I)
10:30-11:00 AM ET DID I MENTION INVENTION
RATING - TVG, 13-16
