Scoop: Upcoming Storylines for ONE MAGNIFICENT MORNING on THE CW - Saturday, August 8, 2020
The shows air from 8:00-11:00 AM ET.
Below are the upcoming storylines for ONE MAGNIFICENT MORNING on August 8:
JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD
1010 - Trekking Tarangire
Join Jack and his daughter Kathaleen as they travel to Tanzania's Tarangire National Park. They search for an elusive elephant called Big Mamma and encounter tons of wildlife along the way.
JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD
1104 - Tropical Tales from Tortuguero
Jack discovers Costa Rica's Tortuguero National Park. He has a once-in-a-lifetime encounter with a wild Jaguar, meets Toucans, Monkeys, and Caimans all before checking out life the remote village.
JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD
1103 - Living on the Serengeti
Jack joins in on a mission to save an Elephant caught in a deadly snare, before getting a glimpse of life on the savannah for Lions and Leopards.
THIS OLD HOUSE: TRADE SCHOOL
319 - "Hydrangeas and Hail Storms"
Roger shows Kevin the right way to remove a hydrangea with roots that are undermining the foundation of the house. Kevin travels to Richburg, SC, to visit the not-for-profit Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety (IBHS) where they are conducting the first ever indoor hailstorm in their "Mother Nature Chamber" to see how various building materials hold up to destructive hail.
JEWELS OF THE NATURAL WORLD
106 - Above The Trees
With a quiet strength, the giraffe towers above its competition on the Serengeti plains of Africa. Watch as this long- legged animal sticks his neck out to stay on top when the dry season approaches. The giraffes must compete with migrating herds and hungry elephants in order to survive another season in the wild.
DID I MENTION INVENTION?
212 - Mine Killing Drone
Host Alie Ward shows us: The London innovator creating artistic globes of the world. The man making mansions in the trees. A Medical MacGyver makes health devices from toys. And, the drone finding and clearing landmines from war torn countries.
8:00-8:30 AM ET JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD (E/I)
8:30-9:00 AM ET JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD (E/I)
9:00-9:30 AM ET JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD (E/I)
9:30-10:00 AM ET THIS OLD HOUSE: TRADE SCHOOL (E/I)
10:00-10:30 AM ET JEWELS OF THE NATURAL WORLD (E/I)
10:30-11:00 AM ET DID I MENTION INVENTION?
RATING - TVG, 13-16
