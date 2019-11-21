Scoop: Upcoming Guests on WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN, 11/24-11/28

"Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" is Bravo's late-night, interactive talk show that features guests from the world of entertainment, politics and Pop culture. Hosted by Andy Cohen, the series has become a nightly destination for A-listers including Meryl Streep, Cher, Oprah, Jennifer Lopez, Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Lawrence, Mariah Carey, Will Ferrell and Gwyneth Paltrow. Whether "Pleading the Fifth" or "Opening The Vault," endless memorable moments have been revealed as host Andy Cohen continues to challenge some of the biggest celebrities and Bravolebrities on the only truly live, interactive series in late night television.





Sunday, November 24 - NENE LEAKES and KELLY ROWLAND Show 16191



Monday, November 25 - TANNER STERBACK and BRIAN DE SAINT PERN Show 16192



Tuesday, November 26 - HELENA BONHAM CARTER and VICTOR GARBER Show 16193



Wednesday, November 27 - WWHL WITH ANDY COHEN DARK



Thursday, November 28 - WWHL WITH ANDY COHEN DARK



**denotes changes or additions





