Syracuse Stage Unveils 2026/2027 Season - THE BLACK NATIONALS World Premiere and More

Syracuse Stage has revealed its 2026/27 season, featuring acclaimed comedies, contemporary dramas, exciting producing partnerships and two world premieres.

Subscription season at a glance:

“Come From Away” (Sept. 16 – Oct. 11, 2026), “Les Misérables” (Nov. 27, 2026 – Jan. 3, 2027), “The Book Club Play” (Jan. 27 – Feb. 14, 2027), the Central New York premiere of “John Proctor is the Villain” (March 3 – 21, 2027), the world premieres of Kyle Bass’ “The Black Nationals” (April 7 – 25, 2027) and “Dust and Shadow: The Unraveling of Sherlock Holmes” (June 2 – 20, 2027).

The six show subscription season, including a full schedule of educational, family and community related programming, will run Sept. 16, 2026 to June 20, 2027. Subscription packages are on sale now at www.syracusestage.org or at the Box Office, 315-443-3275. Single tickets will go on sale in July.

Come From Away

Opening the season is “Come From Away,” the uplifting, Tony Award-winning musical about the residents of the small town of Gander, Newfoundland, who opened their doors—and their hearts—to stranded travelers after flights were grounded in the wake of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. A co-production with Indiana Repertory Theatre, “Come From Away” is directed by James Vásquez and will run Sept. 16 through Oct. 11, 2026.

Les Miserables

Next up is a brand new production of “Les Misérables,” the smash-hit musical adaptation of Victor Hugo’s epic tale of romance, rebellion and redemption, directed by Artistic Director Robert Hupp. Central New York audiences will experience this legendary show like never before when the Syracuse Stage and Syracuse University Department of Drama co-production of “Les Misérables” storms the holiday season, Nov. 27, 2026 through Jan. 3, 2027.

The Book Club Play

In the new year, Syracuse Stage will present “The Book Club Play,” a delicious and relatable comedy about an ambitious woman who invites chaos into her closely guarded book club when she allows a famous filmmaker to document their meetings. Written by Karen Zacarías, the playwright behind “Native Gardens” which delighted critics and audiences at Syracuse Stage in 2018, “The Book Club Play” is directed by Rebecca Martínez and runs Jan. 27 through Feb. 14, 2027.

John Proctor is the Villain

It’s a witch's brew of pop music, classic plays and teenage angst with Kimberly Belflower’s “John Proctor is the Villain,” the whip-smart and wickedly funny story of a group of high school girls on a literary crusade to reclaim their voices in the classroom and beyond. The play was a recent hit on Broadway, earning 7 Tony Award nominations, and is being adapted into an upcoming film from producer Tina Fey. Directed by Syracuse Stage Associate Artistic Director Melissa Crespo, the Central New York premiere of “John Proctor is the Villain” is a co-production with the Syracuse University Department of Drama, and runs March 3 through 21, 2027.

“Kimberly Belflower’s ‘John Proctor Is the Villain’ is a play about who gets labeled a hero, who gets silenced and what happens when young women decide they’ve had enough,” said Crespo. “There’s no better setting for that conversation than a collaboration between Syracuse Stage and the Syracuse University Department of Drama—where learning and professional artistry collide.”

The Black Nationals

Syracuse Stage celebrates a defining moment in Central New York and NBA history with the world premiere of Resident Playwright Kyle Bass’ “The Black Nationals,” inspired by the Syracuse Nationals, Syracuse’s own professional basketball team, and its 1954-55 championship season. This fast-paced and imaginative new play tells the story of the team’s two African American players, among the first Black athletes to compete professionally, as they fight to leave their mark on the history of the game at the dawn of the Civil Rights Movement. Directed by Gilbert McCauley, “The Black Nationals” will run April 7 through 25, 2027.

“The Black Nationals” will also mark the end of Bass’ tenure at Syracuse Stage, as he steps away from the role of resident playwright at the closing of the 26/27 season. A celebrated playwright, screenwriter, librettist and educator, Bass has played a pivotal role in helping shape the artistic identity of Syracuse Stage over the past 30 years. Along with spearheading the creation of the theatre’s new play festival, Bass penned five world premieres for Syracuse Stage, including "Possessing Harriet,” “Citizen James, or the Young Man Without a Country” and “Cry for Peace: Voices from the Congo” with Ping Chong. He became the first resident playwright of Syracuse Stage in 2022.

Dust and Shadow: The Unraveling of Sherlock Holmes

Finishing out the subscription season is the world premiere of “Dust and Shadow: The Unraveling of Sherlock Holmes,” a new musical thriller based on the nail-biting novel by Lyndsay Faye. True crime meets murder mystery when Sherlock Holmes, along with his trusted partner Doctor Watson, races to stop Jack the Ripper as he terrorizes the gritty streets of Victorian London, with music by Jonathan Reid Gealt, lyrics by Dustin Sullivan and book by Kasey Marino. Co-directed by Madsie Flynn and Melissa Crespo, and produced in association with Amanda Dubois Productions and HudsonMann, “Dust and Shadow” will run June 2 through 20, 2027.

The Julie Lutz New Play Festival

“The Julie Lutz New Play Festival,” which celebrates “works in progress” by providing a dedicated space for audiences and artists alike, will return at a soon-to-be-announced date, once again curated by Associate Artistic Director Melissa Crespo. The festival is part of Syracuse Stage’s ongoing commitment to fostering new work; past festival playwrights include Rogelio Martinez (“The National Pastime”) and Ty Defoe (“Our Words Are Seeds”).

Educational Programs

In addition, Stage will offer a host of educational and community outreach programs. In the fall, the Children’s Tour resumes performances live in elementary schools with “This Girl Laughs, This Girl Cries, This Girl Does Nothing” by Finegan Kruckemeyer, directed by Leslie Noble. Returning, too, is Theatre for the Very Young with “Click, Clack, Create,” a program that invites children five and under to experience the magic of theatre through a playful and interactive live performance.

Supporting each production is a strong line-up of supplementary special event programming, including Prologue, a series of insightful pre-show conversations, talkbacks with cast and creative teams, a complimentary Tuesday evening trivia event hosted by “Jeopardy!” Champion Dillon Hupp, plus the return of Sensory Friendly/Relaxed performances for select shows and an array of accessibility offerings throughout the season including audio description, open captioning, ASL interpretation and a Pay-What-You-Will program.