Scoop: Upcoming Guests on WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN, 11/10-11/14

"Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" is Bravo's late-night, interactive talk show that features guests from the world of entertainment, politics and Pop culture. Hosted by Andy Cohen, the series has become a nightly destination for A-listers including Meryl Streep, Cher, Oprah, Jennifer Lopez, Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Lawrence, Mariah Carey, Will Ferrell and Gwyneth Paltrow. Whether "Pleading the Fifth" or "Opening The Vault," endless memorable moments have been revealed as host Andy Cohen continues to challenge some of the biggest celebrities and Bravolebrities on the only truly live, interactive series in late night television.





Sunday, November 10 - CYNTHIA BAILEY and VIVICA A. FOX Show 16181



Monday, November 11 - SETH MEYERS Show 16182



Tuesday, November 12 - ILANA GLAZER and KATHLEEN TURNER Show 16183



Wednesday, November 13 - LESLIE GROSSMAN and MELISSA GORGA Show 16184



Thursday, November 14 - KRISTIN DAVIS and JOHN BENJAMIN HICKEY Show 16185



**denotes changes or additions





Related Articles View More TV Stories