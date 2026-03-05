Porchlight Music Theatre To Present CHICAGO SINGS BROADWAY: BRITISH INVASION At House Of Blues Chicago

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Porchlight Music Theatre has announced tickets are now on sale for CHICAGO SINGS BROADWAY: BRITISH INVASION, the company’s annual fundraising concert, set for Monday, May 11 at 7:00 p.m. at the House of Blues Chicago. A pre-show reception will begin at 5:30 p.m.

The concert will celebrate the influence of Great Britain on Broadway while also presenting the 2026 Guy Adkins Award for Excellence in the Advancement of Music Theatre in Chicago to Mark David Kaplan. The event is devised by Porchlight Artistic Director Michael Weber, with music direction by David Fiorello and choreography by Nataki Rennie.

The one-night concert will feature performances by Chicago music theatre artists celebrating songs from musicals that originated in the United Kingdom before finding success on Broadway. The program will highlight works ranging from Me and My Girl, Oliver!, and The Roar of the Greasepaint – The Smell of the Crowd to rock-influenced works such as Jesus Christ Superstar, Chess, and Evita. Additional selections will include songs from The Phantom of the Opera, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Les Misérables, Mamma Mia!, Six, and Paddington: The Musical.

Performers scheduled to appear include Adrian Aguilar, Aja Alcazar, Lydia Burke, Morgan DiFonzo, Devin DeSantis, Michelle Duffy, Adam Fane, David Moreland, Nataki Rennie, Lorenzo Sean Parnell, Stephen Shellhardt, Kelan M. Smith, Ava Stovall, and Bethany Thomas, with additional artists to be announced.

The Guy Adkins Award honors individuals who have made a lasting impact on Chicago music theatre. Adkins, a Chicago actor who died in 2010, appeared in productions including Oklahoma! at Marriott Theatre, The Taming of the Shrew at Chicago Shakespeare Theater, and world premieres of The Visit and The Return of Martin Guerre at Goodman Theatre.

Kaplan, the 2026 honoree, has received three Joseph Jefferson Awards for his work in Les Misérables, Ragtime, and Forbidden Broadway. His stage credits include productions at Steppenwolf Theatre Company, Chicago Shakespeare Theater, Drury Lane Theatre, Paramount Theatre, and Writers Theatre, among others. He also spent five years performing on the first and second national tours of The Lion King.

Tickets for CHICAGO SINGS BROADWAY: BRITISH INVASION are $200 for main floor seating, which includes table seating and access to a pre-show cocktail reception with complimentary drinks and appetizers, or $175 for reserved high-boy seating with access to the reception. Limited box seating is also available for sponsors.