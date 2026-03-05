Chicago Children’s Theatre To Present GOODNIGHT MOON As Immersive 20th Anniversary Finale

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Chicago Children's Theatre will present a new immersive production of Goodnight Moon as the finale of its 20th anniversary season. Directed by Mikael Burke, the production will run from April 11 through June 7 at the company’s West Loop theater.

Based on the classic children’s book by Margaret Wise Brown and illustrator Clement Hurd, the musical follows a young bunny who resists bedtime. This new staging will feature an environmental scenic design that invites audiences directly into Bunny’s bedroom, creating an immersive setting where families can experience the story together.

Public performances are scheduled Saturdays and Sundays at 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., with press opening performances on April 12 at those same times. The production runs approximately 75 minutes and is recommended for all ages.

The cast includes Diego Vazquez Gomez as Bunny, Sharriese Hamilton as Old Woman, ensemble members CoCo Gonzalez and Jonah D. Winston, and musician Ellie Kahn. The musical features book, music, and lyrics by Chad Henry.

The creative team includes choreographer and associate director Sonya Madrigal, music director Andra Velis Simon, scenic designer Eleanor Kahn, puppet designer Caitlin McLeod, costume designers Gregory Graham and Janelle Smith, lighting designer Eric Watkins, sound designer Ethan Korvne, and stage manager Harper Crewse.

Special accessibility performances are scheduled throughout the run. Sensory-friendly performances will take place April 25 and May 16 at 9:30 a.m. An audio-described performance with a touch tour is scheduled May 5 at 2:00 p.m., with the touch tour beginning at 12:30 p.m. ASL and open captioning services will also be available upon request.

Tickets are $47.25 and are available at the link below. The theatre is located at 100 S. Racine Ave. in Chicago’s West Loop.