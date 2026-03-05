Stars Of American Ballet To Perform At Lied Center

🎭 NEW! Nebraska Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Nebraska & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

STARS OF AMERICAN BALLET, featuring principal and soloist dancers from New York City Ballet and other companies, will perform at the Lied Center for Performing Arts on Thursday, March 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Founded by dancer Daniel Ulbricht, the touring program brings together artists to perform a selection of classical, neoclassical, and contemporary works. The roster scheduled to appear in Lincoln includes Indiana Woodward, Isabella LaFreniere, Tyler Angle, Emilie Gerrity, Adrian Danchig-Waring, Dominika Afanasenkov, and Sebastián Villarini-Vélez.

The evening’s repertoire includes Apollo by George Balanchine, the White Swan Pas de Deux choreographed by Marius Petipa, and a solo from Brel by Twyla Tharp.

Additional works include the pas de deux from After the Rain by Christopher Wheeldon, set to music by Arvo Pärt, and Les Lutins by Johan Kobborg.

The program highlights the breadth of ballet repertoire through works that combine classical technique with contemporary choreography.

Tickets for the March 19 performance are available through the Lied Center box office or by phone at (402) 472-4747.