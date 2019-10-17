Scoop: Upcoming Guests on WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN, 10/20-10/24

"Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" is Bravo's late-night, interactive talk show that features guests from the world of entertainment, politics and Pop culture. Hosted by Andy Cohen, the series has become a nightly destination for A-listers including Meryl Streep, Cher, Oprah, Jennifer Lopez, Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Lawrence, Mariah Carey, Will Ferrell and Gwyneth Paltrow. Whether "Pleading the Fifth" or "Opening The Vault," endless memorable moments have been revealed as host Andy Cohen continues to challenge some of the biggest celebrities and Bravolebrities on the only truly live, interactive series in late night television.





Sunday, October 20 - DR. JACKIE WALTERS and IYANLA VANZANT Show 16166



Monday, October 21 - WENDI MCLENDON-COVEY and RACHAEL RAY Show 16167



Tuesday, October 22 - GARY JANETTI and BRAUNWYN WINDHAM-BURKE Show 16168



Wednesday, October 23 - JENNA DEWAN and D'ANDRA SIMMONS Show 16169



Thursday, October 24 - JULIE ANDREWS and WHOOPI GOLDBERG Show 16170



**denotes changes or additions





