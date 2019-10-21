Scoop: Upcoming Guests on TODAY, 10/21-10/25
NBC News pioneered the morning news program when it launched "TODAY" in 1952 with Dave Garroway as host. For more than 60 years, "TODAY" has provided a daily live broadcast of the latest in domestic and international news, weather reports, and interviews with newsmakers from the worlds of politics, business, media, entertainment and sports. "TODAY" is renowned for providing its audience with a "window on the world," bringing viewers breaking news as it happens and often broadcasting from locations around the globe. "TODAY"'s longtime home at New York's Rockefeller Plaza attracts thousands of visitors each year to peer into its windows and become part of "TODAY"'s broadcast. The Emmy Award winning program is anchored by Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and Natalie Morales. Libby Leist is the executive producer.
Monday, October 21
(7-9 a.m.) Michael Jordan on Today. Puppies Behind Bars. Safe Driving with Your Kids. SESAME STREET 50th Anniversary.
(9-10 a.m.) SESAME STREET 50th Anniversary. Catching Up With... Michael Jordan. Using Our Voice: Living with Cystic Fibrosis. Yahya Abdul on Watchmen. Make Ahead Monday.
(10-11 a.m.) Maria Shriver on Today. SESAME STREET 50th Anniversary. Liz Marie Galvin on Cozy White Cottage. Today Food with Eric Ripert. James Denton & Beth Stern on Hallmark's Hero Dog Awards.
Tuesday, October 22
(7-9 a.m.) Carly Simon on Touched By the Sun. Today Food with Ree Drummond. Chris Janson performs on Today.
(9-10 a.m.) Pink Power: Twins with Matching Cancer. Tim Robbins on Castlerock. Sisterhood: Girls Garage. Fall Travel Deals.
(10-11 a.m.) Maria Shriver on Today. Today Food with Ree Drummond. Girl Talk: Menopause. At Home with Tamera Mowry. Chris Janson performs on Today.
Wednesday, October 23
(7-9 a.m.) Aaron Paul on Breaking Bad. Jill's Steals and Deals. Today Food with Alison Roman.
(9-10 a.m.) Women's Wellness Disrupt-Hers with Maria Shriver: Lisa Taddeo. Alan Alda on Clear + Vivid Podcast. Sisterhood: Pink Boots Society. Dermot Kennedy performs on Today.
(10-11 a.m.) Neil Patrick Harris on Today. Maria Shriver on Today. Girl Talk: Looking Beautiful. Madelyn Fernstrom on Sneaky Sugars.
Thursday, October 24
(7-9 a.m.) HIDDEN HEROES Today. Cynthia Erivo on Harriet.
(9-10 a.m.) Dad's Got This. Lessons Learned. Quest Love and Black Thought on Today. She Made It.
(10-11 a.m.) Maria Shriver on Today. Girl Talk: Sexual Health. Today Food with Donal Skehan. Getting Into College.
Friday, October 25
(7-9 a.m.) Eddie Murphy on Dolemite Is My Name. Today Food with Mark Anderson and Ryan Fey. Pink Power Today.
(9-10 a.m.) Eddie Murphy, Keegan Michael Key and Tituss Burgess on Dolemite Is My Name. Man Loses Limbs After Strep Throat. Super Food Friday.
(10-11 a.m.) Jennifer Nettles on Harriet. Maria Shriver on Today. Halloween Entertaining for All Ages. Social Media Fundraising.
