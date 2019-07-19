Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE TALK, 7/22-7/26

CBS' Daytime Emmy Award-winning talk show THE TALK features a panel of well-known news and entertainment personalities discussing current events, Pop culture, contemporary issues, family, celebrity and the trending topics of the day. The daily one-hour series is hosted by Eve, Sara Gilbert, Carrie Ann Inaba, Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood, who swap stories, challenge each other on issues and engage the studio audience and viewers at home about events in the headlines and their own homes. Show segments include guest interviews with entertainers and newsmakers, musical performances, cooking demos with celebrity chefs, as well as real-world advice. Multiple Daytime Emmy Award winner John Redmann serves as executive producer. Gilbert, who developed the show, is also an executive producer. Heather Gray and Kristin Matthews are co-executive producers.



Monday, July 22



Actor Chris Sullivan; actress Brigitte Nielsen guest co-hosts (n)



Tuesday, July 23



Actor, comedian and game show host Anthony Anderson; actress Brigitte Nielsen guest co-hosts (n)



Wednesday, July 24



Actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth (OAD: 7/8/19)



Thursday, July 25



Actress and singer Charo; actress Bonnie Hunt guest co-hosts (n)



Friday, July 26



Comedian and actress Margaret Cho; actress Daphne Zuniga discusses her television film "Gates of Paradise"; actress Bonnie Hunt guest co-hosts (n)



RATING: TV14-DL (Rating may change on day of broadcast due to specific subject matter.)





