Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE TALK, 7/1â€“7/5

CBS' Daytime Emmy Award-winning talk show THE TALK features a panel of well-known news and entertainment personalities discussing current events, Pop culture, contemporary issues, family, celebrity and the trending topics of the day. The daily one-hour series is hosted by Eve, Sara Gilbert, Carrie Ann Inaba, Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood, who swap stories, challenge each other on issues and engage the studio audience and viewers at home about events in the headlines and their own homes. Show segments include guest interviews with entertainers and newsmakers, musical performances, cooking demos with celebrity chefs, as well as real-world advice. Multiple Daytime Emmy Award winner John Redmann serves as executive producer. Gilbert, who developed the show, is also an executive producer. Heather Gray and Kristin Matthews are co-executive producers.Host, actor and author Terry Crews; host and actress Vanessa Lachey guest co-hosts (n)Actress Cobie Smulders discusses her film "Spider Man: Far From Home"; actress Sofia Pernas (CBS' BLOOD & TREASURE); actress Alison Sweeney guest co-hosts (n)Actor Cary Elwes; actor Jake Busey; actress and singer Vanessa Williams and singer Carnie Wilson guest co-host series (n)Actor Greg Kinnear discusses his new film "Phil"; comedian and actress Amanda Seales discusses her new competition series and comedy tour "Smart Funny & Black" (n)Host Mario Lopez; actress Gina Torres (n)