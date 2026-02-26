Meta-Comedy ANG BABAE SA SEPTIC TANK Makes Stage Debut

🎭 NEW! Philippines Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Philippines & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Manila, Philippines—The critically acclaimed satirical franchise "Ang Babae sa Septic Tank," starring the incomparable Eugene Domingo, is officially making the leap from screen to stage. Produced by PETA, "Ang Babae Sa Septic Tank 4: Oh Sh*t! It’s Live Sa Cheter!" is set to run from June 19 to August 16, 2026, at the PETA Theater Center in Quezon City.

Following the franchise’s razor-sharp takedowns of indie cinema, mainstream tropes, and historical revisionism, this latest iteration turns its "hyperreal, meta-commentary" toward the local theater industry.

The production promises an unfiltered look at the "messy, hilarious, and painfully relatable" reality of mounting live performance—from creative ego clashes to the logistical mayhem behind the curtain.

Reunited for this stage outing are writer Chris Martinez and director Marlon Rivera (who helmed the previous films/series), alongside PETA’s Maribel Legarda ("Bagets, the Musical").

The powerhouse cast features the original ensemble portraying heightened, "larger-than-life" versions of themselves, including JC Santos, Stella Cañete-Mendoza, Meann Espinosa, Andoy Ranay, Melvin Lee, and Joshua Lim So.

The creative team includes Gino Gonzales (set and costume design), Teresa Barrozo (music and sound design), and Johnnie Moran (assistant director).

TicketWorld Pre-sale Schedule:

Metrobank Pre-sale: Feb 27 (10 AM) – March 3

Waitlist Sale: March 4 – March 5 (For Dec 2025 registrants)

General Public: Beginning March 6 (10 AM)

Performance Schedule:

Run Dates: June 19 – August 16, 2026

Showtimes: 2:00 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Photos: PETA, Paw Castillo