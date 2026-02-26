SONIC REALMS Concert to Feature Global Music Fusion in Los Angeles

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

L'Ermitage Foundation Concert Series in association with the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Los Angeles and Camarada, the renowned Chamber Music Collective will present SONIC REALMS, Music at the Crossroads of Culture and Imagination, on Tuesday, March 24, 2026 kicking off with a Reception with the Consul General at 7:00 p.m. and an Art Exhibit, followed by the concert at 8:00 p.m. in the Grand Ballroom of the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, 11461 Sunset Boulevard (at Church Lane/I-405), Los Angeles, CA 90049.

Performers will include: Beth Ross Buckley, Flute; Dana Burnett, Piano; Ruslan Biryukov, Cello; David Buckley, Violin; Batya MacAdam-Somer, Violin and Travis Maril, Viola in a program of music written by Jake Heggie, Philip Glass, Fikret Amirov and Franghiz Ali-Zadeh, in a piece which will be narrated by Amin Mahini, an Azerbaijani-Iranian poet.

Renee Cherniak, Executive Director of L'Ermitage Foundation said, “We are honored to present the San Diego-based critically acclaimed chamber music collective, Camarada in their debut in our concert series here in Los Angeles. Our elegant evening with begin with a reception hosted the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Los Angeles including an Art Exhibit of works by Azerbajani Painter Nazim Hajiyev, followed by our classical concert. Our program will feature a seven and half foot Blüthner grand piano built by Julius Blüthner himself, which will be provided for our concert by Kasimoff-Blüthner Piano Co., Los Angeles' oldest piano store.”

In SONIC REALMS concertgoers will experience a world where sound knows no borders. SONIC REALMS will invite listeners on a vibrant journey through music that is deeply rooted in tradition, yet boldly re-imagined. The program features flute, strings and piano, woven together in a fusion of classical form, folk rhythm and global color. SONIC REALMS will be vivid celebration of music's power to transcend place, time and genre.

The Program consists of music being performed for the first time in Los Angeles, including: Full Circle 50, for Flute, Cello and Piano written by Jake Heggie, the 21st-century opera, film and art song composer who resides in San Francisco; Annunciation, for String Quartet and Piano, written by Philip Glass, the Grammy Award-winning composer known for his operas, films and concert work; Pieces, for Flute and Piano written by prominent Azerbaijani composer Fikret Amirov; and two pieces composed by renowned Azerbaijani Composer, Franghiz Ali-Zadeh, Oyan! (Awaken!), a Rostropovich Competition Commission for Solo Cello and Mugam-Sayagi (Azerbajani Music with Western Influences) for String Quartet, music commissioned by the Kronos String Quartet in 1993.