THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Returns to Theatre on the Bay in April

The legendary cult musical The Rocky Horror Show will open at Theatre on the Bay in Camps Bay from 7 April to 31 May 2026. Presented by Pieter Toerien Productions in association with the Luitingh Alexander Musical Theatre Academy (LAMTA), this electrifying staging by director Steven Stead promises to unleash all the wild energy, wicked humour and rock 'n' roll rebellion that has made the show a global phenomenon for over 50 years.

The show stars an award -winning South African cast led by Craig Urbani (We Will Rock You, My Fair Lady), who reprises his role as Frank-N-Furter, with Léa Blerk (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Dear Evan Hansen) as Janet, Robert Everson (Noises Off, Tony Awards) as Brad, Schoemann Smit (Black Coffee, The Sound of Music) as Riff, Jasmine Minter (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, The Addams Family) as Magenta, Anna Olivier (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat) as Columbia, Natasha Sutherland (Twelfth Night) as the Narrator, Micah Stokajovic (My Fair Lady, Peter Pan) as Rocky and Zak Hendrikz (Sewe, A Christmas Carol) as Eddie/Dr Scott. Miguel de Sampaio, Tjaart van der Walt, Cleo Wesley, Alessia Gironi, Taya Pearson, Gabi Knight and Sasha Duffy make up the stellar ensemble.

Stead's production, first performed last year in Durban, brings a fresh, fearless edge to Richard O'Brien's iconic musical while staying true to its anarchic heart. Audiences can expect a slick, high-voltage theatrical experience packed with unforgettable songs, outrageous characters and a whole lot of liberated fun. First performed in 1973, The Rocky Horror Show has become one of the most celebrated musicals of all time, shattering conventions and gleefully celebrating individuality, freedom of expression and unapologetic self-discovery. From the moment sweethearts Brad and Janet experience a stormy night, a flat tyre and a detour to a mysterious castle, audiences are swept into a world where nothing is quite what it seems and everything is possible.

Inside the castle, they encounter the charismatic, corset-clad 'sweet transvestite' Dr Frank 'n' Furter, his eccentric household and the muscle-bound creation Rocky, brought to life in a riot of glitter, glam and guitar riffs. What unfolds is a deliciously subversive journey of transformation, temptation and self-realisation fuelled by rock anthems including Time Warp, Sweet Transvestite and Hot Patootie - Bless My Soul.

Steven Stead, who has recently directed hits such as Twelfth Night, My Fair Lady and Metamorphoses, is known for his bold, actor-driven storytelling and theatrical flair, and audiences can expect a visually striking and musically explosive take on the beloved classic that garnered rave reviews when it premiered in Durban last year. Set design is by Greg King and Kevin Kraak is the musical director.

The collaboration between Pieter Toerien Productions, one of South Africa's most respected commercial theatre producers, and LAMTA, renowned for nurturing exceptional performance talent, ensures a high-calibre production that guarantees a fantastic night out! Whether you're a devoted 'Rocky Horror' fan ready to dress up and give the performers the expected retorts that have become cult-like tradition, or a first-timer curious to discover why this show continues to captivate audiences worldwide, The Rocky Horror Show at Theatre on the Bay is set to be one of the must-see theatrical events of 2026.

So pull on your fishnet stockings, warm up your vocal cords and prepare to abandon all inhibitions as The Rocky Horror Show invites audiences to step out into the extraordinary. Don't dream it. Be it!

The Rocky Horror Show runs at Theatre on the Bay from 7 April to 31 May 2026.