Katie Mitchell Named As Schaubühne Find Festival 2026 Artist In Focus

The Royal Court Theatre has announced that two of their productions directed by Katie Mitchell will transfer to Berlin's Schaubühne in April 2026 as part of FIND, Europe's foremost international festival of contemporary theatre. Bluets and Cow I Deer will run as part of the festival's 2026 edition where Mitchell is the 2026 FIND Artist in Focus.

Every year the FIND Festival spotlights an exceptional artist, recognised for their unique contributions to contemporary theatre. They are artists who bring diverse global perspectives, push boundaries in theatre with documentary approaches, explore social issues, and use innovative forms as part of their process. Previous Artists in Focus have included Elizabeth LeCompte & The Wooster Group, Angélica Liddell and Caroline Guiela Nguyen. The appointment marks Mitchell's significant contribution to the European and UK theatre scene over her career to date.

Mitchell will open the FIND Festival with her production of Maggie Nelson's Bluets adapted by Margaret Perry, which was part of David Bynre's inaugural season for the Royal Court Theatre in 2024. Her most recent production in the UK, Cow I Deer will also transfer, having originally premiered at the Royal Court in 2025 in a co-production with the National Theatre of Greece. Co-created with Nina Segal and Melanie Wilson, it follows the lives of a cow and a deer with sounds and noises, but no words. Katie's production of Orlando, for the Schaubühne in 2019, a queer biography that transverses four centuries of human history in a radical adaptation by Alice Birch after the novel by Virginia Woolf, will also be part of the programme.

David Byrne, Artistic Director, Royal Court Theatre, said: “Her selection as FIND 2026 Artist in Focus confirms Katie Mitchell as one of the most accomplished and celebrated theatre artists working on the world's stages today.

Katie conceived and directed Maggie Nelson's BLUETS, adapted by Margaret Perry, in an astonishing production that was my very first programmed production in the Jerwood Theatre Downstairs - and Katie worked in collaboration with Nina Segal and Melanie Wilson to welcome audiences into the natural world with COW | DEER.

These productions, theatrically dazzling and reflective in equal measure, have been real adventures for audiences and the Royal Court could not be more proud that they will be entering the repertoire at the Schaubühne as a celebration of Katie's body of work.”

FIND runs 16 - 26 April.

Bluets runs from 15 April

Cow I Deer runs 22 - 25 April

On the 15th April there will be an artist talk with Katie Mitchell.

