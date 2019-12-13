Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE TALK, 12/16-12/20

CBS' Daytime Emmy Award-winning talk show THE TALK features a panel of well-known entertainment personalities discussing current events, Pop culture, contemporary issues, family, celebrity and trending topics of the day. The daily one-hour series is hosted by Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba and newest host Marie Osmond. The hosts swap stories, challenge each other on issues and engage the studio audience and viewers at home about events in the headlines. The show also features celebrity guest interviews as well as amazing human interest stories. Ten-time Emmy Award winner John Redmann serves as executive producer and showrunner. Heather Gray is executive producer with co-executive producers Ed Horwitz and Kristin Matthews.

Comedian and actor Sebastian Maniscalco discusses his comedy tour "You Bother Me" and film "The Irishman"; actor Paul Wesley discusses CBS ALL ACCESS show TELL ME A STORY (n)

Actress Cote de Pablo (CBS' NCIS); "THE TALK's Merry Giftmas" with must-have gifts for kids (n)

Actress Susan Kelechi Watson discusses her film "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood"; holiday cooking with pastry chef Duff Goldman (n)

Actress Ana Gasteyer; actress Brigitte Nielsen guest co-hosts (n)





"THE TALK's Holiday Show" narrated by host Sharon Osbourne, featuring an all musical episode with hosts Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba, Marie Osmond, Sheryl Underwood and guest co-host Vanessa Williams performing; the Wilson sisters, Carnie and Wendy, perform their hit holiday song "Hey Santa!"; cast members from "Frozen - The Musical" perform (n)